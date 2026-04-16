MPJ Jewellers Opens Its Doors in Berhampore

Berhampore. Apr 16: MPJ Jewellers, one of the leading jewellery brands in Bengal and Eastern India, proudly announces the grand opening of its newest showroom in Berhampore. As one of Bengal and Eastern India’s most beloved jewellery brands, MPJ Jewellers has spent over eight decades earning the love and loyalty of generations of customers.

Gracing the inauguration with her presence, acclaimed actress Monami Ghosh formally unveiled the showroom, adding a touch of glamour and warmth to the occasion.

With delight, Monami said, “There is a certain soul to MPJ Jewellers that you feel the moment you step in. The collection is stunning, but what really stays with you is the love and thought behind every piece. I am so happy to be a part of this beautiful opening, and I know the people of Berhampore are going to absolutely love this place.”

The new showroom spans an impressive 5,000+ sq. ft. of thoughtfully curated retail space, built to offer an experience to all the customers.

From intricately crafted traditional pieces to bold contemporary designs, the store brings together the very best of MPJ Jewellers’ signature collections under one roof.

To honour the occasion, the brand has lined up a host of exclusive inaugural offers, making this the perfect moment for customers to explore and indulge.