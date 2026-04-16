Swiggy’s Tikki Talk brings Michelin Star Chef Vikas Khanna to the cart for a candid conversation on food, purpose and India’s culinary soul

Apr 16: Swiggy today dropped the latest episode of Tikki Talk, its flagship digital series hosted by Rohit Kapoor, CEO, Food Marketplace, Swiggy, with globally celebrated Chef Vikas Khanna. What sets this apart is that the conversation unfolds not in a boardroom or a fine-dining restaurant, but at a humble street-side tikki cart, setting the stage for an honest and intimate exchange. In an episode that blends masterchef techniques with candid conversations, Chef Khanna, who was recently named in the TIME’s 100 Most Influential People 2026, reveals the secrets behind the perfect tikki while diving deep into the inspiration behind his New York sensation- Bungalow, his love for satvik food, top places to enjoy street food and more.

During the episode, he hailed the online delivery ecosystem as a vital lifeline. “For people who can’t open or take a risk and invest in big restaurants, this is a safety belt for them” he shared while crediting it as the most important reason that regional cuisines are gaining popularity. He also said that he wanted to thank Swiggy on behalf of the entire food and hospitality community and small entrepreneurs like him and his mom. In his words, “Thank you. You gave us hope.”

In response to Vikas Khanna’s comment, Rohit Kapoor, CEO, Swiggy Food Marketplace said, “It’s a rare privilege. We will see a much, much bigger version of impact on the world in the years to come.”

The episode saw Vikas Khanna making Tikki on the show and talking about the variety of Tikkis available across India. He also shared that the best Tikki he has eaten was in Amritsar at a place called Mathura Chat. He also shared that the Tikki preparation in Surat was unique for him.

During the conversation, the celebrity chef opened up about Bungalow, his New York restaurant, describing it as a deeply personal project and a tribute to his late sister’s dream. Awarded a 2024 Michelin Bib Gourmand in recognition for its high-quality authentic Indian cuisine at a reasonable price, Bungalow reflects his vision of taking Indian culture to a global stage. He also shares the story behind its unique initiative on Full Moon celebration in India- where he serves moon-colored modaks to the guests.

The episode also offered a rare view into Chef’s discipline and surprising personal habits. He shared candidly he tastes so much food while cooking and so he prefers his meals to be simple and almost satvik. He shared his love for egg whites, dosas with no filling, multi-grain khichdi, coffee and shared that he has minimal salt.

The conversation also touches upon creativity, purpose, and societal expectations. Reflecting on his own journey, Chef Vikas talked about the support he received from his grandmother when no one else believed in his path. He encouraged families to support passion-led careers over conventional paths, emphasizing the importance of nurturing creative talent that keeps India’s cultural identity alive.

Rounding off on a flavourful note, Khanna shares his ultimate street food bucket list which had surprising names. While his top favourite was the iconic city of Indore, the next in the list were Udupi, Bhubaneswar and Pondicherry. He shared “I am also obsessed with Udupi as its street foods are very different from the rest of the country.” He added that he is shocked at the street foods of Bhubaneshwar and also shared that only more that is very underrated is Pondicherry.

With Tikki Talk, Swiggy continues to celebrate the stories, people, and passions shaping India’s food culture, one conversation, and one tikki, at a time.