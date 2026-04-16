Jai Raj Ispat Launches Water Storage and Drainage Project in Guttapadu Village

Kurnool, April 16: Jai Raj Ispat Limited performed the Bhumi Pooja for the construction of an underground water storage tank and a drainage system in Guttapadu village, marking the commencement of a key infrastructure development project.

With an estimated investment of approximately Rs. 40 lakhs, the project is designed to address critical water storage needs while strengthening the village’s drainage infrastructure. The initiative is expected to significantly improve water accessibility, enable efficient wastewater management, and contribute to better sanitation and hygiene conditions for residents.

The ceremony was attended by company representatives, local authorities, and members of the village community, reflecting a collaborative step towards improving essential infrastructure at the grassroots level. The project will be executed with a focus on quality and durability, ensuring long-term and sustainable benefits for the village.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr S.K. Goenka, Founder & Managing Director, Jai Raj Ispat Limited, said

“At Jai Raj Ispat Limited, we believe reliable water and sanitation infrastructure is essential for healthy, progressive communities. This Guttapadu initiative addresses critical infrastructure gaps to improve daily living conditions and create long-term value. We remain committed to driving real impact and fostering inclusive growth across the regions where we operate.”

According to Mrs Rajshree Jain, Director, Jai Raj Ispat Limited

“This project reflects our focus on building infrastructure that directly enhances quality of life. By developing integrated water storage and drainage networks, we are addressing immediate needs while ensuring long-term sustainability. Our goal is to strengthen local infrastructure and elevate hygiene standards to enable more resilient communities.”

Jai Raj Ispat Limited continues to undertake initiatives focused on strengthening infrastructure and enhancing quality of life in the communities where it operates, reinforcing its commitment to responsible and inclusive growth.