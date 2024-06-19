Basket By Grip Invest Introduces Theme-Based Investing For The First Time For Bonds & SDIs

New Delhi, June 19th, 2024: Grip Invest, the high-yield investment platform, has pioneered an industry-first feature in the Bond and SDI market. This feature provides a hassle-free investment experience to fixed-income investors, by classifying SDIs and bonds into investment themes. Named Basket by Grip Invest, this new offering places curated bonds and SDIs into theme-based baskets. Designed to perform with one click payment, Basket by Grip Invest takes care of diversification and high returns for retail investors on Grip Invest.

Choosing a bond to invest in, from hundreds of options can be challenging, especially for retail investors. Thus, there emerged a need for an objective financial tool like Basket by Grip Invest, that provides a theme-based pool of high-yield investments. For the cautious newcomer, Basket by Grip Invest offers a stress-free entry point. For the seasoned investor, the option maximizes diversification with minimal effort.

Vetted by SEBI-registered Research Analysts, the first set of Baskets launched on Grip Invest include – High Return Basket, High Rated Basket, Gold Shield Basket, Digi Loan Basket, and Ultra Short Tenure Basket. Investors can thus analyze and adopt baskets that align best with their investment goals.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Nikhil Aggarwal, Founder and CEO, Grip Invest said, “With Basket, Grip Invest has managed to blend performance with simplicity. Achieving high returns without undue stress should be every fixed-income investor’s experience, be it a novice or a veteran. Enabling investors to pick a theme-based pre-designed portfolio, with the assurance of diversification, and the convenience of payment is what makes this industry-first feature a standout. With Basket, Grip Invest aims to progress its founding value of democratizing high-yield investing, by offering a convenient and transparent path to building a robust high-yield investment portfolio, for all.”

In financial markets often characterized by complexity and risk, Basket by Grip Invest offers a promising direction to India’s expanding retail bond market that has grown 600% since SEBI’s OBPP regulations were released. The launch of this category projects Grip Invest’s commitment to addressing complexities and uncertainties faced by retail investors, while also setting a new standard for innovation and investor empowerment.