Sillyfish Launches a New Era of Premium Childrenswear

June 23: SillyFish is redefining the premium childrenswear landscape in India through a design-led approach rooted in craftsmanship, construction and longevity. Built on the belief that children’s clothing deserves the same level of design rigour as adult fashion, the brand brings together European design sensibilities and Indian manufacturing expertise to create elevated wardrobes for children aged 2–14 years.

Designed and manufactured entirely in India through its own production facility, SillyFish places equal emphasis on silhouette, fabrication and construction, creating garments that prioritise quality, comfort and longevity over trend-driven consumption. Guided by its philosophy, “Wash it cold. Pass it on.”, the brand champions a more considered approach to childrenswear, one where pieces are designed to be worn and cherished.

Founded by Yagn Ruparelia, SillyFish draws on both international design education and decades of premium childrenswear manufacturing expertise. A graduate of Istituto Marangoni, Milan, Yagn combines a European approach to design with the manufacturing legacy of Strawberry Studio Exports Pvt. Ltd., creating a contemporary childrenswear brand defined by craftsmanship, material integrity and enduring design.

Occupying a distinct space between fast fashion and imported luxury, SillyFish approaches childrenswear through a fashion lens. Rather than relying on graphics, embellishment or rapidly changing trends, the brand focuses on proportion, materiality and construction as the defining elements of design. Every detail from fabric selection and garment finishing to trims and stitching is considered with intention, reflecting the brand’s commitment to creating clothing that feels timeless rather than seasonal.

The brand works exclusively with natural fibres, including cotton oxford, cotton piqué, cotton twill, GOTS-certified cotton seersucker, cotton-modal jersey and cotton slub. Chosen specifically for the Indian climate, these fabrics offer breathability, comfort and durability while supporting the brand’s philosophy of creating garments that are made to last.

Central to the brand’s approach is its drop-based collection model. Rather than following conventional seasonal launches, SillyFish releases a few drops each season, allowing every chapter to build its own narrative, visual language and design identity.

Its current Spring Summer 2026 collection, Summer Club, draws inspiration from the world of classic sporting summers. Across three drops, the collection references the nostalgia of Wimbledon 1978, the clay courts of Roland Garros, the social elegance of Bombay Gymkhana, and the heritage sportswear culture of Tacchini and Ellesse. The collection translates these references into a contemporary childrenswear wardrobe through thoughtful silhouettes, elevated essentials and a refined colour palette.

Continuing this narrative, the brand will be launching Drop 02: On The Court in June. Inspired by vintage tennis culture and court-side dressing, the collection introduces a series of elevated silhouettes rarely explored within mainstream childrenswear. Key styles include origami-folded culottes, wrap skirts, two-tone polo dresses, alongside thoughtfully engineered separates designed to balance structure and ease. A recurring terracotta overcast stitch serves as a signature construction detail throughout the collection, reinforcing the brand’s belief that design lies in the way a garment is made.

Following On The Court, the collection transitions into The Long Afternoon, a chapter that brings together the spirit of leisurely poolside afternoons and the ease of late-summer dressing. Drawing inspiration from sun-soaked holidays, resort culture and the unhurried rhythm of summer days, the drop introduces relaxed silhouettes, breathable fabrics and refined separates designed for effortless wear. While the mood becomes softer and more relaxed, the collection remains anchored in the Summer Club universe through its considered construction, nostalgic references and timeless approach to childrenswear.

Currently available through its own digital platform, SillyFish continues to build a community of design-conscious parents seeking quality, longevity and thoughtful design. Looking ahead, the brand aims to deepen its presence within India’s premium childrenswear market while expanding its reach internationally, introducing a global audience to a new generation of design-led childrenswear made in India.

With a focus on craftsmanship, material honesty and enduring design, SillyFish is helping redefine what premium childrenswear can look like, proving that quality, design rigour and longevity are not exclusive to adult fashion, but equally relevant to the wardrobes of the next generation.