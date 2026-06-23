Scality unveils reimagined channel program built around partner success

New ‘Authorized’ tier, improved margins, and expanded deal protection give partners a clearer path to grow with Scality across cyber resilience, sovereignty, and AI.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 23, 2026 – Scality, a global leader in data infrastructure software for AI-era storage at scale, today announced a reimagined Scality Partner Program designed to deliver greater value, stronger economics, and a clearer growth path to its global community of resellers and distributors.

This is not only a significant update; it’s a change of program model. Where most channel programs reward transaction volume, Scality’s new program rewards expertise, pipeline creation, and the ability to address three simultaneously fast-growing markets: cyber-resilience, digital sovereignty, and AI infrastructure.

The channel opportunity has expanded

The market for enterprise data infrastructure is being reshaped by three forces that are creating new addressable opportunities for channel partners: the rapid build-out of AI infrastructure, the urgent enterprise need for cyber resilience, and the rising importance of sovereign control over data.

Each of these forces creates customer demand that partners are uniquely positioned to meet, but only if their economics, enablement, and program structure align to the kind of consultative, expertise-driven selling these opportunities require. Scality is doubling down on the channel as its route to market, and this new program is structured so that partners share fully in the opportunity ahead.

Built around what truly drives long-term success

The new Scality Partner Program is intentionally designed around the behaviors that build durable, mutual success and not just closed deals. It pairs competitive margins with deeper investment in enablement, growth and long-term value for partners.

Through Scality University, partners get on-demand sales and technical training. Clear certification tracks help them build proven expertise in Scality ARTESCA, RING, and ADI, from selling the solution to deploying it. And with the new ARTESCA Test Drive, partners can launch a live demo environment in minutes and show the product to customers with no setup. Together with marketing campaign kits, co-funded campaigns, and qualified leads for top tiers, these tools help partners grow stronger, expertise-led businesses with Scality.