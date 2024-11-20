BD Soft Partners with Skillmine to Revolutionize IT Infrastructure and Cybersecurity with AI and ML Solutions

Mumbai, 20 November 2024: BD Software Distribution Pvt. Ltd., a leading value-added IT and cybersecurity distributor in India, has announced a strategic partnership with Skillmine Technology Consulting, a specialized technology enterprise delivering advanced IT solutions. This collaboration aims to strengthen India’s IT infrastructure through cutting-edge cloud-based solutions and enhanced cybersecurity services. Skillmine’s AI/ML-powered applications and Intelligent Robotic Process Automation, distributed through BD Soft’s extensive pan-India network, are designed to address key challenges in sectors such as data science, eCommerce, identity management, and cyber GRC.

Leveraging over a decade of expertise, Skillmine focuses on paperless processes, agile methodologies like DevSecOps, and AI/ML-driven solutions to enhance IT security and efficiency. Its robust NOC and SOC teams strengthen infrastructure and data security, optimize customer experiences, and ensure compliance through scalable, “Make in India” platforms built for global scalability.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Zakir Hussain Rangwala, CEO of BD Soft, said, “As technology continues to evolve, the rise in sophisticated cyberattacks targeting Indian enterprises has become a pressing challenge. Our partnership with Skillmine delivers solutions that are not only developed in India but also tailored to the unique needs of Indian brands and SMBs. This collaboration represents a forward-thinking approach to cybersecurity, equipping businesses with the tools needed to navigate the complexities of modern threats effectively.” Adding to this, Mr. Anant Agrawal, Managing Director of Skillmine Technology Consulting, stated, “We are excited to partner with BD Soft, a recognized leader in the IT and cybersecurity distribution market. This collaboration allows us to combine our strengths in cloud, digital transformation, and IT infrastructure with BD Soft’s cybersecurity expertise. Together, we aim to deliver integrated, future-ready solutions that address evolving security challenges while supporting our clients’ growth.”

BD Soft has cemented its position as a trusted partner in IT and cybersecurity within the Indian market, working with over 15 leading domestic and international brands, including serving as the exclusive distribution partner for BitDefender. With a 40% year-on-year expansion in its network, BD Soft continues to solidify its leadership and commitment to driving growth and innovation within the industry.