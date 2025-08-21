Bhuvanam BotaniX Launches at Maitri Onam Fest by NSS Vanitha Samajam, Sasthamangalam, Trivandrum

Ms. Surya Pillai with Smt. Bhagyalakshmi

Trivandrum, August 21, 2025: Bhuvanam BotaniX, a homegrown brand deeply rooted in purity, tradition, and holistic wellness, proudly unveiled its exclusive range of herbal oils, skincare products, and natural wellness essentials at the Maitri Onam Fest, organized by NSS Vanitha Samajam, Sasthamangalam, Trivandrum.

The much-awaited two-day festive exhibition, taking place on August 21 & 22, 2025, brought together a diverse collection of stalls that beautifully blended tradition, artistry, and entrepreneurship. From handmade linens, sarees, and apparel for children and adults to artisanal bags, jewelry, plants, pots, and mouthwatering homemade delicacies and pickles, the fest offered something for every visitor, creating an atmosphere of celebration and community spirit.

The grand inauguration was graced by renowned dubbing artist and writer Smt. Bhagyalakshmi, who lit up the occasion with her presence. In a warm gesture of encouragement, she purchased the Bhuvanam BotaniX Onion Flax Seed Oil, applauding the brand’s initiative to bring pure, handcrafted, and nature-inspired wellness solutions to the public. Her support underscored the importance of celebrating local entrepreneurship and nurturing sustainable wellness traditions.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms, Surya Pillai, Founder of Bhuvanam BotaniX, expressed heartfelt gratitude:

“At Bhuvanam BotaniX, we believe purity should meet purpose. Our products are crafted in small batches with care, love, and tradition, because nature always knows best. We are truly grateful to NSS Karayogam and NSS Vanitha Samajam, Sasthamangalam, Trivandrum, to President Smt. Rama Vijay Kumar, and to all the distinguished members for giving us this wonderful opportunity to launch at Maitri Onam Fest. I am also deeply thankful to the team from Shreyas Webmedia for their constant support and encouragement in making this launch a success. Above all, I remain grateful to my friends and family for their unwavering support, which has been the foundation of this journey.”

The event, hosted at the NSS Karayogam Hall, Sasthamangalam, Trivandrum, runs from 10:30 AM to 7:00 PM on both days, inviting visitors to immerse themselves in a vibrant cultural experience. Beyond shopping, the festival is a celebration of Onam’s spirit of togetherness, creativity, and sustainability—a platform where communities come together to honor tradition while embracing innovation.

For Bhuvanam BotaniX, the launch marks not only a milestone debut but also a reaffirmation of its commitment to delivering products that combine the wisdom of nature with modern wellness needs, ensuring that every creation carries both purpose and purity.