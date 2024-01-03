Brent Boden’s New Book, Physicians Financial Checkup

Edgewood, KY, January 03, 2024 –Fulton Books author Brent Boden, who is passionate about helping clients align their financial goals and aspirations with the right strategies to help them plan for the future and remove roadblocks, has completed his most recent book, “Physicians Financial Checkup: Financial Advice and Education for Medical Professionals”: a quick and easy reference guide for busy healthcare professionals in getting a grasp on their finances.

Author Brent Boden enjoys building existing and new relationships with his clients and bringing years of experience in analyzing and developing financial forecasts with actionable plans to guide clients through wealth management, including retirement, investment, risk management, lending, banking, business, and multigenerational planning. Using an educational approach, he encourages clients to ask questions as they work together to design a plan for their financial future.

Brent has over fifteen years of financial advisory experience and more than two decades of experience in client sales and service involvement. After graduating from the University of Kentucky with a Bachelor of Arts in political science, he later completed an executive MBA. He has also completed several financial industry designations, including the Certified Financial Planner, Chartered Financial Consultant, Accredited Portfolio Manager Adviser, and Behavioral Finance Adviser.

Brent is a member of the Northern Kentucky Estate Planning Council and Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce and serves on the St. Elizabeth Foundation Board, giving back to the community through service. He and his wife have three young children. In his spare time, he enjoys spending time with friends and family; reading; coaching and playing soccer, golf, and tennis; backpacking; and traveling.

Brent writes, “Everyone has their own idea of what constitutes a happy, prosperous, and fulfilling life, but how do we achieve that ideal vision? Having a plan to reach your goals is just a starting point, but not taking the necessary steps to reach your destination and still hoping to attain it is an absurd expectation. Planning and action go hand in hand; you can never achieve anything by just thinking, dreaming, or praying for it. You must also take appropriate actions on your way to reaching those goals. One of the major areas of life that require planning is your finances. This book is focused on medical professionals; however, regardless of what field of business or the type of work you do, if you do not manage your finances well, no force in the world can help you evade or at least combat losses. You can make as many cash flows and budgets as you want, but unless you start thinking about your money more objectively, your future may still be at stake.”