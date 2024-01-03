Manar E. Ettayem Featured as a VIP in the Winter Issue of P.O.W.E.R.

Tampa, FL, January 03, 2024 — Manar E. Ettayem of Tampa, Florida will be featured in the winter issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine for her outstanding contributions and great success in the field of education.

About Manar E. Ettayem

Manar E. Ettayem is the dean of the American Youth Academy. Since 1992, the American Youth Academy (AYA) has been a beacon of excellence in education, serving approximately 1000 Islamic students from pre-K to 12th grade. Located in the heart of Tampa, AYA has played a pivotal role in fostering the growth of Muslims throughout the Tampa Bay area. It is the only IB Islamic school in the state of Florida, earning IB World School status in 2014.

In her role at the school, Ettayem oversees faculty and student body, is responsible for educational management and compliance, and liaises with parents.

Manar received her M.S. in Organizational Leadership from Argosy University in 2016.