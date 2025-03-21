“Build Bharat Expo 2025” concludes with global participation, ₹1,000+ Crore deals, and exciting plans for 2026

New Delhi, March 21, 2025 –

The three-day industrial exhibition “Build Bharat Expo 2025,” organized by the Indian Industries Association (IIA) from March 19 to 21, 2025, at Bharat Mandapam, Hall No. 06, New Delhi, successfully concluded with Dr. Sanjay Mayukh, National Media Co-Head & Spokesperson and Chief Whip of Vidhan Parishad Dal, BJP, as the distinguished guest at the closing ceremony.

During his address, Dr. Sanjay Mayukh praised Indian entrepreneurs, referring to them as “Karmayogis” and acknowledging Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s continuous efforts to support them. He highlighted the importance of innovation, self-reliance, and global outreach for Indian businesses. “Events like Build Bharat Expo are crucial in positioning India as a manufacturing and industrial powerhouse. The enthusiasm and participation of MSMEs, along with international collaborations, reflect the strength and potential of our entrepreneurial ecosystem. With the right vision and government support, Indian businesses are set to make a remarkable impact on the global stage,” he said.

Key Highlights of Build Bharat Expo 2025

151 companies showcased their products, engaging in B2B meetings with diplomats and trade commissioners from 28+ countries to explore export opportunities, joint ventures, and business expansion.

National President Shri Neeraj Singhal expressed gratitude to all exhibitors and announced that the second edition, “Build Bharat Expo 2026,” will take place from March 23 to 25, 2026, at Bharat Mandapam, Hall No. 06, New Delhi. Following this announcement, over 40 companies confirmed their participation and made advance bookings for the next edition.

Senior Vice President Shri Dinesh Goyal presented a detailed report, stating that Build Bharat Expo 2025 successfully established itself as a leading industrial exhibition with 151 stalls featuring cutting-edge technologies, products, and services.

The expo hosted ambassadors, high commissioners, diplomats, industrialists, and trade representatives from 28 countries, including Austria, Malaysia, Israel, Russia, Iran, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Mauritius, Egypt, Fiji, Ethiopia, Ghana, Suriname, Iceland, South Korea, Costa Rica, and Morocco. These international trade discussions facilitated major business agreements.

Over three days, experts conducted seminars on key topics such as industrial development, technology-driven design building, environmental protection, infrastructure development, international markets, green energy, SIDBI schemes for MSMEs, and artificial intelligence. These seminars attracted over 2,000 participants.

Additionally, the expo facilitated several high-value business agreements, estimated to exceed ₹1,000 crore. With a footfall of over 5,000 visitors, the event saw the participation of 50+ industry experts, architects, builders, engineers, and government officials.

Build Bharat Expo 2025 not only boosted trade and business collaborations but also strengthened economic and technological partnerships among nations. This event significantly enhanced India’s infrastructure and construction sector, particularly benefiting MSMEs, by providing them a global platform for expansion and visibility.

At the closing ceremony, IIA General Secretary Shri Alok Agrawal extended his gratitude to the distinguished guests and all exhibitors. He expressed hope for collective support in making the next edition a grand success, ensuring multiple growth opportunities for MSMEs.