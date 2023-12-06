Business Management International (BMI) Releases New Version of Its Flagship ERP Solution

New York, NY, December 06, 2023 — BMI has announced that after nearly three years of a complete rewrite to the cloud, their industry-leading business software application is now GA. As in years past, BMI’s solution is built upon Microsoft’s global ERP solution, now known as Dynamics 365 Business Central. The system is available on a subscription basis with no long-term contracts involved.

BMI’s deep knowledge of the Office Products and JanSan industries makes it easier than ever to transition to modern, integrated software that solves the complex issues of the industries.

About Business Management International: BMI was founded in 1987 as an Information Systems provider specializing in emerging business software technologies.

With 12 offices throughout the US, BMI has taken the lead in delivering industry specific knowledge, consulting, systems analysis, system development, and technical services to clients, and has a long-standing reputation for responsiveness, innovation, and dedication to delivering total management solutions.

BMI is the Developer of SupplyAutomate, which covers the full spectrum of Distribution, E-Commerce, Supply Chain Management, EDI, CRM and Wireless Communications for the Independent Office Product and Jan/San Dealers. Furthermore, BMI has been named an Accounting Technology Pacesetter by Accounting Today Magazine seven years straight and has also been named a “Killer VAR” (one of ten in the US and Canada) by Accounting Technology Magazine.