byteXL Celebrates Milestone of 1,00,000 Learners on NIMBUS Platform

Mumbai, 22nd February 2025: byteXL, a leading ed-tech startup transforming technical education, marked a significant milestone by celebrating 1,00,000 learners on its self-hosted cloud-based coding platform, NIMBUS. The event included byteXL’s leadership team and key dignitaries from leading engineering colleges, highlighted the impact of NIMBUS in reshaping coding education.

NIMBUS has been designed to enhance the coding education experience, empowering students to tackle complex programming tasks and develop real-world applications with ease. Offering unmatched speed, flexibility, and accessibility, the platform has revolutionized how students engage with programming languages, making learning more efficient and effective. Unlike conventional coding environments, NIMBUS allows students to seamlessly switch between over 18 programming languages, including Python, C++, and Java, encouraging them to experiment and expand their technical expertise. With its ability to launch in under 30 to 60 seconds far surpassing competitors that take hours to configure NIMBUS ensures a seamless learning experience without unnecessary delays.

Karun Tadepalli, CEO & Co-Founder of byteXL, said, “Reaching this milestone is a proud moment for us. Core engineering skills remain crucial even in an AI-dominated world, and coding and programming play a vital role in ensuring human intervention in the development and management of AI-driven systems. With NIMBUS, students gain hands-on experience that prepares them for the evolving job market, equipping them with the problem-solving skills needed to thrive in the tech industry.”

Sricharan Tadepalli, CSO & Co-Founder of byteXL, stated, “NIMBUS is more than just a coding platform it is a transformative step in technical education. By making learning more accessible and efficient, we are bridging the gap between academia and industry demands. The platform is designed for easy access to various software stacks eliminating the hassle of tedious setups, live deployment of projects, and seamless coding interface with AI Co-pilot which make coding education accessible to every student.”

Mr. Malla Reddy, Founder Chairman of Malla Reddy Group of Institutions, stated, “We are extremely proud to be integrated with byteXL. Our approach to teaching has been transformed since partnering with them. byteXL’s self-hosted cloud-based platform, NIMBUS, stands out for its accessibility, seamless integration, and ability to equip students with industry-ready skills. As technology continues to advance, the increasing adoption of NIMBUS ensures that students remain ahead of industry demands, effectively bridging the gap between education and career opportunities.”

With the celebration of 1,00,000 learners and counting, byteXL reaffirms its commitment to revolutionizing technical education. By continuously enhancing NIMBUS, the company ensures that students are not only skilled but also future-ready, equipped with the expertise needed to excel in the rapidly evolving digital economy.