Dr. Bhargav Mallappa Urges Karnataka Government to Address Mobile Surveillance Concerns

Bangalore, May 22, 2026 :

Dr. Bhargav Mallappa, Chairman of the Akhila Sevak Samaj Sangh, has formally written to the Chief Minister and Home Minister of Karnataka seeking immediate intervention and a high-level cyber-forensic investigation into alleged unauthorised mobile surveillance and suspicious digital monitoring activities.

In the representations submitted under the banner of the Akhila Sevak Samaj Council, Dr. Mallappa expressed serious concern over what he described as repeated and unexplained tracing, monitoring, and interception-related activities involving certain mobile connections. He stated that the matter raises significant concerns regarding privacy, digital security, and misuse of communication systems.

The letters urge the Karnataka government to direct the Cyber Crime Cell and relevant technical authorities to conduct a detailed forensic examination of the suspected activities, including verification of technical routing patterns, signalling records, and location-based service (LBS) data linked to the identified mobile numbers.

Dr. Mallappa noted that any form of surveillance or interception carried out without legal sanction or procedural transparency poses a serious challenge to citizens’ constitutional rights and personal liberty.

“Digital privacy and communication security are integral to the rights of every citizen. Any suspected misuse of surveillance mechanisms or unauthorised monitoring must be investigated swiftly and impartially to maintain public trust and prevent further misuse,” Dr. Mallappa stated.

He further called upon the state authorities to ensure a transparent and time-bound inquiry into the matter and to take appropriate action against any individual or entity found responsible for unlawful digital interference.

Read Letter Here: https://businessnewsthisweek.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/05/Chief_Minister_Karnataka_Request-2.pdf