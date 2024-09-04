Cannabis Postharvest Tech Brand Cannatrol Expands Executive Team on Heels of European Market Entry

COO Spencer Craig and VP of Marketing Chris Mapson Bring Experience in VC and Vertically Integrated Cannabis Operations to Propel Continued Growth

NORTH SPRINGFIELD, Vermont—Sept. 4, 2024—Cannatrol, creators of the only total dry, cure and store system for the cannabis industry, is growing its senior leadership team as part of the company’s 2024 global expansion. Spencer Craig takes the role of Chief Operations Officer and Chris Mapson is Vice President of Marketing; the duo brings decades of experience in product management, venture capital and understanding of emerging and established state cannabis markets.

“Cannatrol is honored to have Spencer and Chris join the team at such a critical time in the cannabis industry,” said Jane Sandelman, CEO and Co-Founder of Cannatrol. “Spencer’s expertise in brand growth in the commercial space along with Chris’ insight into the retail and cultivation sectors, and previous work with traditional, high-tech companies will be real assets to our market growth strategy.”

Craig and Mapson join Cannatrol amid a number of recent company milestones, including its European market expansion, selection within Inc. Magazine’s Fastest Growing Companies in the Northeast and the placement of Cannatrol Founders, Jane and David Sandelman, in the coveted 2024 Forbes 42.0 List.

As Chief Operations Officer, Craig will supervise operations, strategy, and corporate development within and outside of the cannabis industry—tapping into his deep experience as a founder in a garage-to-Fortune-500 acquisition startup and in advising manufacturing startups within the VC sector.

“My goal is to support Cannatrol and achieve its short- and long-term goals, cementing our status as the premier postharvest tech company in this industry,” said Craig. “While the brand currently has a number of dedicated consumers at home and abroad—when financial obstacles clear up in the U.S. cannabis market, we plan to reach a whole new set of cultivators.”

Prior to Cannatrol, Mapson served as VP of Marketing at vertically integrated cultivator and retailer LivWell Enlightened Health for over seven years, where he directed marketing strategies that boosted sales and expanded its operations across the U.S.

“As the cannabis industry continues to evolve, I couldn’t be more eager to work with the innovative minds at Cannatrol,” said Mapson. “My experience has allowed me to drive change and push boundaries in marketing and advertising. As I enter this next chapter, I’m ready to lead the charge of introducing Cannatrol technology to cannabis operators around the world.”

Cannatrol’s patented postharvest technology is proven to increase yields and efficiency, and delivers on average 16% higher terpene retention when compared to traditional drying and curing methods, according to independent testing by The Cannabis Research Coalition. Throughout drying, curing and storage, the environment stays consistent and repeatable, regardless of season, climate or geographic location.

To learn more about Cannatrol and the Vaportrol® Technology, please visit cannatrols.com.