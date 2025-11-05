Capgemini and Orano deploy the first intelligent humanoid robot in the nuclear sector

Mumbai, November 05th, 2025: Orano, a recognized industrial leader in the recovery and transformation of nuclear materials, and Capgemini, an AI-powered global business and technology transformation partner, announce the deployment of the first intelligent humanoid robot in the nuclear sector. This project marks a major step forward for a strategic industry that has long been a pioneer in innovation.

Deployed at the Orano Melox Ecole des Métiers[1] in the Gard region of France, the robot named Hoxo is equipped with embedded artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced sensors for real-time perception, autonomous navigation, execution of technical gestures, and interaction. Its purpose is to replicate human movements and operate alongside teams within nuclear facilities, including in challenging intervention environments.

Over the next four months, Orano Melox’s innovation teams will conduct a testing phase to validate the robot’s range of applications, combining mobility, precision, and artificial intelligence (AI). By offering an agile, scalable robotic platform, this initiative is expected to enhance industrial performance and potentially support operators through robotic assistance.