Kingston FURY Adds Its Largest Capacity Client PCIe 5.0 NVMe SSD

Mumbai, November 05th, 2025: Kingston FURY, the high-performance division of Kingston Digital, Inc., the flash memory affiliate of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., a world leader in memory products and technology solutions announces it has rounded out the recently named PCWorld “Editor’s Choice” Kingston FURY Renegade G5 line with an 8192GB full capacity option for high-power uses from video editing, 3D rendering, to gaming and more.

Optimized for those who need a system that can keep up with their workflow or gaming needs, Kingston FURY™ Renegade G5 PCIe 5.0 NVMe M.2 2280 SSD utilizes the latest PCIe Gen5 x 4 controller and 3D TLC NAND to reach speeds up to 14,800/14,000MB/s read/write1 and over 2M IOPS to provide extreme performance and endurance, and now with over 8TB to store more of your favorite games and media without losing system responsiveness.

“Whether for work or play, users need more power and space,” said Kingston. “We’re happy this 8TB addition to Kingston FURY Renegade G5 SSD can provide high-power users and hardware enthusiasts both.”

Kingston FURY Renegade G5 is available in full capacities2 from 1024GB to 8192GB and is backed by a limited five-year warranty3, free technical support, and legendary Kingston reliability. For more information visit kingston.com.