Capital One India appoints Aanandita Bhatnagar as Head of Corporate Communications

Bengaluru, August 06, 2026: Capital One, a Fortune 500 company, has brought on enterprise communications strategist Aanandita Bhatnagar to lead its India communications mandate. The appointment reflects the company’s continued investment in the core leadership team of the Bengaluru-based Global Capability Centre, a key enabler in Capital One’s technology first banking philosophy.

Bhatnagar’s role as Head of Corporate Communications will see her lead a broad remit spanning Brand Marketing, Talent Engagement, and Integrated Communications. She is expected to focus heavily on establishing Capital One’s regional brand identity, amplifying its employer value proposition, and elevating corporate reputation across stakeholder groups.

Based out of Bengaluru, Bhatnagar steps into the role with 25 years of experience leading multi-faceted communications, brand marketing, and reputation initiatives across major tech multinationals and high-growth ecosystems.

Most recently, she served as AVP of Global Brand & Marketing Strategy at Web3 startup Liminal Custody. Prior to this, she spent nearly nine years at NetApp as Director of Integrated Marketing Communications for the India and APAC Hub. Her stint at NetApp saw her lead brand strategy and communications, drive market and employer brand transformation and spearhead marketing for the award-winning NetApp Excellerator startup initiative.

Her storied career across major technology and enterprise brands, including Texas Instruments, Cisco Systems, ANZ Banking Group, AXA Business Services, and Bharti Airtel, has seen her advise executive leadership on building distinctive brand equity and crafting impactful narratives while driving strategic market positioning, and employer-of-choice programs.

Outside of work, she serves as a founding member of the Global Women in PR (GWPR) India chapter and has actively championed DEI, CSR, and POSH governance.