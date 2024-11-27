Carrum Mobility expands operations to Mumbai, in partnership with Uber

November, 27th, 2024: Carrum, a fleet management services company, is expanding its network into Mumbai in partnership with Uber. The expansion comes in response to the significant demand-supply gap and extended waiting periods observed in the city’s mobility market. It presented a strategic opportunity for Carrum to establish its services in India’s financial capital and improve access and convenience for the residents.

With CarDekho Group’s strategic investment and support, Carrum is on track to drive transformative change in India’s fleet management sector.

This expansion is a critical step in Carrum’s long-term growth strategy, with the company anticipating that the region will contribute 20% of its total fleet and revenue in the coming years. Carrum’s entry into Mumbai will not only strengthen its market position but also support its overarching goal of building a strong, sustainable network in key metropolitan areas.

Karan Jain, Founder of Carrum, said, “The expansion marks an important milestone in our journey of revolutionizing the fleet management sector. We are confident in scaling operations while maintaining our focus on service excellence, driver welfare, and sustainable practices. Our goal isn’t just to achieve big numbers, but to create a lasting, positive impact on the mobility ecosystem that benefits both customers and driver partners alike.”

The company is also strengthening its presence in existing markets. By December 2024, Carrum expects to have a combined fleet of 1,200 vehicles operational across Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, marking a significant scaling of its operations. This regional growth plan is part of Carrum’s vision to reach over 1,500 vehicles across major Indian cities by the fiscal year-end 2025.