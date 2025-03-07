Celebrate Holi with Portl: A Vibrant Fusion of Colors, Strength, and Wellness

Holi, the festival of colors, is a time for celebration, renewal, and togetherness. This year, go beyond traditional gifts and invest in a healthier future with Portl UltraGym and Portl Studio. Designed to bring cutting-edge fitness technology into your home, these innovative solutions help you build strength, stay active, and enjoy a personalized fitness journey. Whether you want to enhance your strength training or explore interactive workouts, Portl ensures a seamless and engaging experience.

Portl UltraGym: A Smart Strength Training Revolution
Portl UltraGym is a compact, all-in-one strength training system that replaces bulky gym equipment with Hydraulic and Electromagnetic Resistance System (H.E.R.S) technology. It offers digital resistance, making workouts efficient and customizable for all fitness levels.

  • Digital Resistance System: Adjustable from 0.5 kg to 70 kg for precise strength training
  • Compact & Portable: Occupies just 2.4 square feet, ideal for home and travel
  • Integrated Mobile App: Guided workout plans, real-time progress tracking, and personalized routines
  • 150+ Exercises & 5 Training Modes: Standard, Eccentric, Isokinetic, Elastic, and Rowing
  • Premium Accessories Included: Hand straps, hip belt, barbell, ankle straps, and Bluetooth switch for effortless weight adjustment

Portl Studio: Your Interactive Personal Trainer
For a more immersive workout experience, Portl Studio offers AI-powered training that monitors posture and provides real-time corrections, ensuring safe and effective workouts. With a diverse range of exercise options, it brings professional fitness coaching into your home.

  • 300+ On-Demand & Live Workouts: HIIT, Strength, Endurance, Dance Fitness, Yoga, Meditation, and more
  • AI-Powered Coaching: Real-time posture correction for injury-free training
  • Multi-User Support: Ideal for families or shared fitness goals
  • Seamless Home Experience: Transition between strength training, yoga, and cardio with ease

Portl Studio Specifications:
43” High-Resolution Multi-Touch LCD Display

HD Camera & Omni-Directional Microphone

Bluetooth & Wi-Fi connectivity