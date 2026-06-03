India’s EV Transition Must Go Beyond Vehicles to Smarter Energy Systems, Says Kazam

By:-Akshay Shekhar, Co-Founder and CEO of Kazam

“The conversation around India’s EV transition has decisively moved past early adoption. But as we scale, we have to confront a hard truth, an electric vehicle is only as clean as the grid that powers it. Today the scale demands that we start rethinking about how we manage energy intelligence.Nature operates on perfectly balanced, decentralized ecosystems. That is exactly how we need to build our energy infrastructure. The real unlock for India isn’t just building more chargers, it’s turning homes, apartments, and workplaces into smart, decentralized energy hubs.When we align residential charging with renewable sources, we stop drawing blindly from a stressed grid and start trading energy intelligently.

At Kazam, we see this shifting on the ground. By enabling over 100,000 charging points and deploying 1.5 lakh+ home chargers, especially for high-usage 3-wheelers, we aren’t just cutting tailpipe emissions. We are helping drivers capture 25-30% savings in operating costs, directly strengthening livelihoods in Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets through efficient energy management.For World Environment Day, our focus must go beyond the vehicles. Our future depends on building a grid-aware, solar-aligned ecosystem that ensures the energy moving India forward is as clean as the intent behind it.”