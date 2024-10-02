Celebrating World Financial Planning Day: Global Activities to Raise Awareness on the Value of Financial Planning

Eighth annual World Financial Planning Day is 9 October
DENVER, COLO – 2 October 2024 – Financial planning is much more than managing money. To raise awareness about the wide-ranging benefits of financial planning, the Financial Planning Standards Board Ltd. (FPSB) is pleased to host the eighth annual World Financial Planning Day on 9 October in partnership with the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) World Investor Week (WIW) from 7-13 October.
“We’re excited to come together with our global network and community of CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER professionals to raise awareness of the value of financial planning through World Financial Planning Day, hosted alongside IOSCO’s World Investor Week,” said FPSB CEO Dante De Gori, CFP. “Financial planning can not only play a key role in achieving long-term financial stability and success but also positively impact an individual’s mental health and family life. Through World Financial Planning Day, we strive for individuals worldwide to discover the powerful impact financial planning can have to achieve life goals and build brighter futures.”
To mark this year’s campaign, FPSB and its global network of organizations, representing more than 223,000 CFP professionals worldwide, will share a celebratory campaign video, share FPSB’s Value of Financial Planning global consumer research findings, host a variety of financial education events and disseminate key messages to build awareness on the significant impact financial planning can have to achieve life goals and dreams. Activities include:
- Australia: Financial Advice Association Australia will host Financial Planning Week 2024 to highlight how its members help Australians to live well and release findings from its 2024 Value of Advice Index on 8 October.
- Canada: FP Canada will launch an extensive social media campaign to increase awareness of the value of financial planning and of working with a financial planning professional.
- China: FPSB China will launch an online campaign that shares research findings to build awareness of the value of financial planning and of working with a financial planning professional.
- Chinese Taipei: Financial Planning Association of Taiwan will host the World Investor Week Forum from 7-9 October to educate and inspire investors on the current and future state of the global financial economy.
- Germany: FPSB Deutschland will host a virtual roundtable that will include experts and financial planners to discuss financial trends and pension options specifically for women.
- Hong Kong: The Institute of Financial Planners Hong Kong is conducting a consumer survey to examine gender attitudes towards financial management.
- India: FPSB India will host the “India Financial Planning Conclave 2024” in association with the International Financial Services Authority on 4 October to share financial insights and strategies and address the dynamic challenges and opportunities of India’s financial sector.
- Japan: Japan Association for Financial Planners will present at the Financial Planning Association of Taiwan’s World Investor Week Forum in October and share consumer research findings to raise awareness of the value of financial planning.
- New Zealand: Financial Advice New Zealand will raise awareness of the value of financial planning via its website, social media and news articles.
- Thailand: Thai Financial Planners Association will host a virtual financial planning clinic that will offer one-on-one pro bono financial planning consultations with CFP professionals and broadcast videos hosted by CFP professionals to educate the public on the value of financial planning.
- South Africa: Financial Planning Institute of Southern Africa will host a pro bono financial planning clinic, workshops and a media roundtable to raise awareness of the value of financial planning.
- United Kingdom: The Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment will host its annual in-person Financial Planning Conference to learn and discuss financial planning best practices and will raise awareness of the value of financial planning via social media and news articles.
We invite everyone to participate in our activities and take advantage of the resources available.