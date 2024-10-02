Celebrating World Financial Planning Day: Global Activities to Raise Awareness on the Value of Financial Planning

Eighth annual World Financial Planning Day is 9 October

DENVER, COLO – 2 October 2024 – Financial planning is much more than managing money. To raise awareness about the wide-ranging benefits of financial planning, the Financial Planning Standards Board Ltd. (FPSB) is pleased to host the eighth annual World Financial Planning Day on 9 October in partnership with the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) World Investor Week (WIW) from 7-13 October.

“We’re excited to come together with our global network and community of CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER professionals to raise awareness of the value of financial planning through World Financial Planning Day, hosted alongside IOSCO’s World Investor Week,” said FPSB CEO Dante De Gori, CFP. “Financial planning can not only play a key role in achieving long-term financial stability and success but also positively impact an individual’s mental health and family life. Through World Financial Planning Day, we strive for individuals worldwide to discover the powerful impact financial planning can have to achieve life goals and build brighter futures.”

To mark this year’s campaign, FPSB and its global network of organizations, representing more than 223,000 CFP professionals worldwide, will share a celebratory campaign video, share FPSB’s Value of Financial Planning global consumer research findings, host a variety of financial education events and disseminate key messages to build awareness on the significant impact financial planning can have to achieve life goals and dreams. Activities include:

We invite everyone to participate in our activities and take advantage of the resources available.