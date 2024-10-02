Arrtha Cars Celebrates Milestone Expansion and Launch of All-New Windsor EV in Bangalore

Bangalore, 2nd October, Arrtha Cars, the authorized dealer for JSW MG, proudly celebrated a major milestone today with the launch of the all-new Windsor EV, held at Arrtha Cars, No. 190/266 Gangadhar Appa Complex, Magadi Main Road, Sunkadhakatte, Bangalore. This event marks three months of rapid growth since the company’s commencement of operations in July 2024. Led by Mrs. Nikkita Paramesh, who transitioned from the education sector to the automobile industry, Arrtha Cars has been steadily expanding its presence in the automotive market as a trusted partner for JSW MG.

Headquartered in Bangalore, Arrtha Cars operates with a strong value system built on trust and integrity. The company is driven by a mission to be the most dependable and ethical solution provider for all its stakeholders, striving to offer a seamless experience for customers in the automotive sector.

In line with its growth strategy, Arrtha Cars also announced the upcoming inauguration of new showrooms and workshops in Yelahanka and Yeshwanthpur. These expansions further underscore Arrtha Cars’ commitment to delivering top-notch customer service and satisfaction across Bangalore.

Adding to the excitement of the event was the launch of the Windsor EV, an innovative electric vehicle that marks MG’s sixth car in the Indian market. The Windsor EV sets a new standard in driving technology, positioning Arrtha Cars at the forefront of the electric mobility revolution in the country.

The event was attended by prominent guests, including:

Nupur Jain, Head of Dealer Development, MG South Zone

Sapthami Gowda, Actress and special guest

Kiran Manelli, Regional Business Head – South, JSW MG

Chezain, CEO of Arrtha Cars

Nagashree, Head of HR, Arrtha Cars Group

Speaking on the occasion, Mrs. Nikkita Paramesh, Founder of Arrtha Cars, expressed her gratitude to the customers and stakeholders for their support, stating, “We are thrilled to celebrate this milestone in our journey and launch the Windsor EV, a vehicle that represents the future of mobility in India. At Arrtha Cars, our focus remains on excellence in service, customer satisfaction, and commitment to quality, as we continue our journey towards becoming a leading name in the automotive sector.”

Arrtha Cars is committed to providing unmatched customer service and innovative automotive solutions, cementing its position as a trusted JSW MG dealer in the region. The launch of the Windsor EV reflects the company’s vision of driving the future with sustainable mobility solutions and setting new benchmarks in the automotive industry.

About Arrtha Cars:

Arrtha Cars, based in Bangalore, is the authorized dealer for JSW MG and is dedicated to offering reliable and ethical automotive solutions. Established in July 2024 under the leadership of Mrs. Nikkita Paramesh, Arrtha Cars has quickly expanded to become a trusted name in the automobile industry, driven by a customer-centric approach and a commitment to excellence.