Chef Holdings, Inc. Announce CEO Transition

Southlake, TX, October 05, 2024 — Chef Holdings, Inc., the parent company of CTI Foods, LLC, announced today a leadership change. Effective September 30, 2024, Tim LaLonde succeeds Terry O’Brien as CEO. Terry continues to serve on CTI Foods’ Board of Directors.

Tim, who joined CTI Foods as CFO in July 2023, brings extensive food industry experience to his new role. He previously served as CFO of CP Foods North America, where he also led a frozen appetizer business that tripled EBITDA in three years. Tim also held CFO roles at WePackItAll and Hyde & Hyde/Latitude 36 Foods, as well as leadership positions at Eaton, Olam, Pactiv/Tenneco & ITT/Goulds Pumps, following four years in public accounting.

“I am excited for what the future holds as we continue to innovate and deliver value to our customers and partners. I look forward to building on our success and helping lead CTI Foods into an even brighter future,” said LaLonde.

In addition, the company announced that Corey Arrick has been named President of CTI Foods, LLC. Corey joined CTI Foods as COO in June 2023 from Thomas Foods USA where he led a fast-growing protein business. Corey also served as VP of Operations at CP Foods North America, overseeing processed poultry, beef, and frozen foods. His background also includes roles at Nestle, Campbell Soup, and Godiva, with expertise in operational excellence and a proven track record in driving business growth.

“I could not be happier to see the continuity the Board has chosen in elevating Tim and Corey to CEO and President, respectively,” said O’Brien. “Both are proven, high integrity leaders who have both been instrumental in CTI’s success.”

Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, CTI is a culinary-driven company that offers a diverse range of custom food solutions to the foodservice, retail, industrial, and co-manufacturing channels, including raw, pre-cooked, and fully cooked protein, dry sausage, soups, sauces, and dehydrated beans. CTI has six food processing facilities and over 1,200 employees across its Idaho, Iowa, California, Kentucky, and Texas locations.