Prime Minister Narendra Modi Inaugurated Mumbai’s First Underground Metro; Ravin Group is proud to be a partner in the electrification of the Metro 3.

Mumbai, October 5th, 2024: Ravin Group is proud of being an associate and partnering with J Kumar & Mumbai Metro to contribute to the safety and reliability of Mumbai’s first underground Metro 3 (Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ) or Aqua Line project.

It was a proud moment when the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi inaugurated the first phase of this historic underground line on Saturday, October 5. Congratulations are due to the Government of Maharashtra, Mumbai Metro and all the agencies and persons who toiled relentlessly to overcome all the challenges and hurdles to start the operations of this line.

In underground Metros, enclosed places, high rise buildings etc., securing lives and property from fire hazards are of paramount importance. Ignamo Fire survival cables from Ravin are designed to withstand the severest of fires for a period of 120 minutes and more without losing its circuit integrity, and at the same time do not emit smoke or toxic fumes when burning. They are designed, manufactured and tested in the most exacting conditions to meet the highest safety and performance standards and then installed under expert supervision.

For the Metro Line 3, J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd in association with Ravin, played a key role in this milestone in Mumbai’s urban transformation. Once operational, the Metro 3 Aqua Line will provide seamless connectivity, ensuring safer and more efficient travel for commuters. Ravin Group is committed to supporting Mumbai’s growth and is ready to contribute to innovative electrical solutions as the city embraces this new transportation era.

This feat highlights the technology and engineering skills that India possesses and we are humbled to be a part of this transformative advancement in the city’s transportation landscape, where quality, safety & reliability are non-negotiable.

For a long period, specialty fire survival products were not manufactured in India, but Ravin overcame these challenges to commence complete manufacture in Maharashtra, and ensuring safety and reliability not just by supply but also in supervision of the installation of specialized fire survival and other cables for the underground stretch from SEEPZ to Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Phase I, and then up to Colaba in Phase II.

Ravin Group has been instrumental in carrying out various Extra High Voltage Projects in Mumbai, adding to more than 1800 MW of additional supply of electricity through its expertise in EHV EPC projects also.

With over 73 years in cable manufacturing, Ravin Group is a leader in providing world-class cable solutions. The company has partnered on critical infrastructure projects globally, including the Jammu Baramulla Rail Corridor of which Chenab River Railway Bridge is an engineering marvel, various Metros in India like Pune Metro, Hyderabad Metro, Chennai Metro, Nagpur Metro etc., various airports like Delhi, Mumbai and now the new Panvel Airport, the entire Jio Complex including Jio World Centre at BKC, Khalifa Port in Abu Dhabi, Doha Metro Rail, almost all major solar projects in India and in Africa & UAE, apart from Data Centers, and all major industries and utilities.