Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Shri Yogi Adityanath, Unveils Hinduja Foundation’s Book on Ancient Coins of North India

Chandigarh, Jan 09: Early North India and Its Coinage’, a book published in English and Hindi by the Hinduja Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the 110-year-old Hinduja Group was today unveiled by Shri Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister, Government of Uttar Pradesh in the presence of Shri Jaiveer Singh, Minister of Tourism and Culture, Government of Uttar Pradesh and Mr. Prakash P. Hinduja, Trustee, Hinduja Foundation and Mr. Ashok P. Hinduja, Chairman, Hinduja Foundation and at a distinguished ceremony attended by scholars, historians and dignitaries from across the spectrum.

The publication documents coinage from the North Indian region dating from 300 BCE to 300 CE. This is India’s first comprehensive and illustrated study, featuring over 850 coins and representing the country’s largest documented assemblage of indigenous coinage from this period in North India. Authored by historian Devendra Handa, the book provides a detailed look at coins from different states, tribes, and kingdoms after the Mauryan period, covering regions such as Mathura, Kannauj, Panchal, Kaushambi of Ganga–Yamuna doab and other regions in the states of Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Plans are afoot to showcase select coins from the collection for public viewing at the Lucknow Museum. The Hinduja Foundation’s numismatic collection today comprises over 34,000 historically significant coins, including around 7,000 from North India and nearly 4,200 from Uttar Pradesh alone. The core aim of the Hinduja Foundation’s book is to comprehensively present the vast wealth of India’s heritage through the collection of its ancient coins, which help students, collectors, and curious minds understand India’s glorious yet often forgotten heritage and history.

Addressing the gathering, Shri Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, said, “Understanding and preserving history is a national responsibility, and I commend the Hinduja Foundation for this remarkable initiative. The book sheds light on the economic, cultural and political fabric of early North India and highlights the importance of preserving the region’s historical heritage for future generations. This book not only chronicles India’s heritage but also underscores the enduring contributions of our civilisation to world history, making it an invaluable resource.” Speaking at the launch event, Mr. Ashok P. Hinduja, Chairman, Hinduja Foundation, said, “I extend my sincere gratitude to the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Shri Yogi Adityanath ji, for unveiling this important volume, and supporting the plan for public display of these coins at the museum in Lucknow. The incursions of foreign influence throughout history across India had disrupted society and led to loss of precious artifacts and historical records and with that the loss of our heritage and cultural roots. With a 110- year legacy rooted in India, the Hinduja family has always seen itself as a custodian of the country’s cultural and civilisational heritage. Thus, through the Hinduja Foundation’s numismatic collection and the book, we are committed to preserving India’s legacy.” Mr. Raman Kalyanakrishnan, CEO, Hinduja Foundation, said, “This publication marks an important step in introducing a significant part of North India’s glorious heritage to the public. By showcasing these coins, we enable scholars, students and the wider public to engage with India’s early civilisations first-hand, while ensuring that this heritage is carried forward for future generations. The Hinduja Foundation is committed to preserving, promoting, and fostering the artistic and cultural heritage of India.”

The book features an extraordinary variety of coin shapes, metals, and symbols, with images of gods, temples, and early depictions of deities such as Kārttikeya, Śiva, and Lakṣmī. Drawing on archaeological discoveries and relevant parts of the Hinduja Foundation’s collection, it explains how coins offer clues to trade, power, religion, and daily life, making the subject easy to understand and engaging for anyone interested in India’s early history.

The Hinduja Foundation played a pivotal role in enabling this publication by supporting research, providing access to its extensive collection, and funding the project, with the majority of the featured coins drawn from the Foundation’s collection. Building on the earlier work, this publication reinforces the Foundation’s continued commitment to preserving India’s heritage and promoting scholarship, reflecting the Hinduja Family’s enduring dedication to cultural knowledge across generations.