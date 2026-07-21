Colombian Business Council Dubai Strengthens Its Leadership with the Appointment of Ing. Andrés Meneses as Vice Chairman

Dubai, UAE – July 21: The Colombian Business Council Dubai (CBCD) proudly announces the appointment of Ing. Andrés Meneses as Vice Chairman of its Board of Directors, marking another important milestone in the Council’s continued institutional growth and its commitment to strengthening commercial, investment and strategic relations between Colombia, the United Arab Emirates and the wider Middle East.

Under the leadership of Chairwoman Marcela Yandar, the Colombian Business Council Dubai has consolidated its position as the official institutional platform representing Colombian businesses in the UAE. Through strategic partnerships, high-level networking, government engagement and business development initiatives, the Council continues to create meaningful opportunities for Colombian entrepreneurs, investors and companies seeking to expand into one of the world’s most dynamic markets.

The appointment of Ing. Andrés Meneses reflects the Council’s commitment to bringing together outstanding Colombian leaders whose international experience, innovation and entrepreneurial vision will contribute to the next stage of the organization’s development and further strengthen Colombia’s presence across the Gulf region.

Statement from the Chairwoman

“The appointment of Ing. Andrés Meneses reflects our commitment to bringing together exceptional Colombian leaders who share our vision of strengthening trade, innovation and investment between Colombia and the United Arab Emirates. At the Colombian Business Council Dubai, we are building an institution that creates real opportunities for entrepreneurs, investors and businesses while positioning Colombia as a strategic partner in the region. We are confident that Andrés’ experience, international vision and leadership will make a significant contribution to advancing our mission and expanding the Council’s impact across the Middle East.”- Marcela Yandar, Chairperson, Colombian Business Council Dubai

About Ing. Andrés Meneses

A Colombian-born telecommunications engineer, serial entrepreneur and internationally recognized Web3 innovator, Ing. Andrés Meneses has built an outstanding career connecting technology, entrepreneurship and international business.

He has been recognized by Arabian Business as one of the Top 10 Figures in Crypto, named among the Top 100 Entrepreneurs in the Middle East, and selected by Forbes LATAM as one of its prestigious 40 Under 40. He is also the founder and host of Crypto OG’s, the leading Web3 podcast on Binance Live, reaching a global community of more than 1.5 million followers.

His extensive experience in emerging technologies, innovation and cross-border business development will support the Council’s efforts to create new opportunities for Colombian entrepreneurs, investors and businesses across the UAE and the wider Middle East.

Statement from Ing. Andrés Meneses

“It is a privilege to join the Colombian Business Council Dubai as Vice Chairman. Colombia has extraordinary entrepreneurial talent and innovation, while Dubai has established itself as one of the world’s leading hubs for investment, technology and international business. I look forward to working alongside the Board of Directors to create new opportunities for Colombian companies, entrepreneurs and investors seeking to expand into the UAE and the wider Middle East, while strengthening collaboration across key industries.”- Ing. Andrés Meneses, Vice Chairman, Colombian Business Council Dubai

A New Chapter for the Colombian Business Council Dubai

As Vice Chairman, Ing. Andrés Meneses will work closely with the Board of Directors to support the Council’s strategic priorities, strengthen institutional partnerships, promote bilateral trade and investment, and expand opportunities for Colombian entrepreneurs and companies throughout the United Arab Emirates and the wider Gulf region.

His appointment reflects the Colombian Business Council Dubai’s continued commitment to bringing together distinguished Colombian leaders whose expertise and international networks contribute to strengthening the Council’s institutional mission and long-term vision.

As the Council continues to grow under the leadership of Chairwoman Marcela Yandar and its Board of Directors, it remains focused on positioning Colombia as a trusted strategic partner for the United Arab Emirates while fostering innovation, entrepreneurship, investment and sustainable economic cooperation between both nations.

This appointment represents another important milestone in the Council’s institutional evolution and reinforces its vision of becoming the leading platform connecting Colombian businesses with opportunities across the Gulf region.