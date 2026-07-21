TVS Credit registers growth of 31 percent in disbursement and 15 percent in PAT; reports PAT of Rs. 208 crores for Q1 FY2026–27

Bengaluru, 21st July: TVS Credit Services Limited, part of TVS VENU and one of India’s leading NBFCs, announced its financial results for the first quarter ended 30 June 2026. The Company registered a 31% growth in disbursements in Q1 FY27 compared to Q1 FY26. TVS Credit reported a Total Income of Rs. 1,918 crores for Q1 FY27, a growth of 13% from Q1 FY26, and a Profit after Tax of Rs. 208 crores for Q1 FY27, a growth of 15% compared to the same period last year.

Q1 FY27 Highlights:

AUM stood at Rs . 32,053 crores as on 30 th June 26, a 19% growth compared to 30 th June 25.

Total Income for Q1 FY27 was Rs . 1,918 crores , a 13% growth compared to Q1 FY26.

Profit after Tax was Rs . 208 crores for Q1 FY27, a 15 % growth compared to Q1 FY26.

In Q1 FY27, TVS Credit reported sustained growth in disbursements, supported by improved consumption demand and traction across key retail financing segments. Consumer durables financing growth was driven by higher discretionary spending and premiumisation, increased reach and penetration. The two-wheeler category witnessed strong demand, due to steady semi-urban and rural participation, and marriage season buying along with increase in electric vehicles growth.

During the quarter, TVS Credit continued to enhance its capabilities in AI, data & analytics, and technology to drive better risk assessment, customer experience, and operational efficiency. The company further expanded its presence across semi-urban and rural India, increasing its network to nearly 62,000 touchpoints across the country.

In Q1 FY27, the Company disbursed loans to over 14 lakh new customers, bringing its total customer base to nearly 2.6 crore.