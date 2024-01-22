  Commvault The New Field Chief Technology Officer for EMEAI Darren Thomson

India – January 22, 2024 – Commvault®, a leading provider of cyber resilience and data protection solutions for hybrid cloud organisations, has announced the appointment of Darren Thomson as its new Field Chief Technology Officer, EMEA & India (EMEAI). This appointment adds to the company’s expert team of Field CTOs which builds on Commvault’s new cyber resilience offerings, shaping a new era of data protection and delivering industry-leading threat detection and rapid recovery capabilities.

Thomson brings over 30 years of experience in the technology industry to this role, with broad technical and leadership skills and business acumen, as well as extensive experience in managing global teams and projects in high growth environments. Thomson joins Commvault after leading the product marketing organisation at identity and access management company, One Identity. Prior to this, he helped shape the cyber insurance industry through his work at CyberCube and Lloyds of London, after spending many years gaining experience at both Symantec and Veritas in senior executive roles.