Continental Expands Product Range to Address Tomorrow’s Challenges of the Workshop Business

Frankfurt, Germany, July 25th, 2024: Mastering new technologies and enabling sustainability are two of the key themes of Continental’s presence at this year’s Automechanika trade fair in Frankfurt, where the company’s motto will be ‘Shaping Tomorrow. Together!’ The technology company is significantly expanding its original equipment product range and, at the same time, enters additional product categories. New additions to the aftermarket portfolio include sensors for advanced driver assistance systems, such as various radar and camera modules. For wearable parts, the focus is on greater sustainability and environmental protection with maximum performance: world premieres include the first production-ready multi V-belts, for which renewable and recycled materials are used. Continental will also showcase further product innovations from Continental’s premium brake brand ATE for greater sustainability. In Frankfurt, Continental will also be the first manufacturer to present a production tire with a high share of sustainable materials. With up to 65 percent renewable, recycled and mass balance certified materials, the UltracContact NXT combines a remarkably high share of sustainable materials with maximum safety and performance. Numerous other innovations can be seen at booth FOR.0 A03 from September 10 to 14.

“New technologies, digitalization and a cross-industry trend towards greater sustainability pose huge challenges for workshop partners and retailers,” says Enno Straten, head of the Automotive Aftermarket business segment at Continental. “At Automechanika, we want to show that our partners can rely on our expertise as a premium supplier and on our services. Together with them, we want to tackle the challenges of tomorrow’s mobility and help them seize opportunities. This positive spirit is expressed by our tagline ‘Shaping Tomorrow. Together!’”

Continental develops pioneering technologies and services for sustainable and connected mobility of people and their goods. Founded in 1871, the technology company offers safe, efficient, intelligent and affordable solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic and transportation. In 2023, Continental generated sales of €41.4 billion and currently employs around 200,000 people in 56 countries and markets.

Continental offers a broad portfolio of original equipment spare parts for the aftermarket and can draw on more than 120 years of experience of working with vehicle manufacturers. With brands such as Continental, Uniroyal, Semperit and ATE, the technology company offers tens of thousands of different items, including tires, brakes and drive and thermal management components, as well as diagnostic solutions and tools and services for workshops. Continental is one of the most important suppliers in the independent automotive aftermarket.