Courtyard by Marriott Pune Chakan Marks 13 Years with a Month of Dining and Stay Offers

Pune, Aug 13: Courtyard by Marriott Pune Chakan is completing 13 years of operations in the city, and the property is marking the milestone with a series of dining, stay and promotional offers throughout August.

For groups of 10 or more, the hotel has introduced a buffet lunch, available Monday to Friday through August 31, subject to prior reservation. The offer is designed for corporate teams, family gatherings and larger groups looking for a convenient dining experience.

Guests looking to extend their visit can opt for the hotel’s anniversary stay package, which includes a one-night stay with a welcome amenity on arrival, buffet breakfast and dinner at MoMo Café, a one-plus-one cocktail during happy hours, a 13 percent discount on the food and beverage bill, one lucky draw entry per stay, and early check-in or late check-out, subject to availability.

As part of the anniversary celebrations, the special offer will be highlighted throughout August, with the footage and campaign activity running for one week from August 17 to August 23. The activation will further spotlight the hotel’s anniversary offerings and dining experiences as part of the 13-year milestone celebrations.

MoMo Café will also host a food festival featuring 13 specialty cuisines, with two cuisines being showcased at a time across the celebration period. In addition, guests ordering packed boxes will have an opportunity to win a dine-in voucher. One voucher will be placed in every set of 10 boxes, giving guests an added incentive to participate in the anniversary celebration while enjoying the café’s offerings.

The anniversary month brings together dining experiences, stay privileges and engaging promotional initiatives, allowing guests to celebrate Courtyard by Marriott Pune Chakan’s 13-year journey through a variety of experiences.