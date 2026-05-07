Credent Connect N Care Crosses INR 200 Crore Revenue

May 07: Credent Connect N Care Limited, a leading B2B healthcare and logistics company serving diagnostics, pharma, hospitals, corporate wellness, and e-commerce sectors, has announced that it has crossed ₹200 crore in revenue in FY 2025–26, while maintaining profitability and sustaining an approximate 40% CAGR.

Strengthening India’s Healthcare Logistics Backbone

The company operates in the specialized healthcare supply chain segment, focusing on the safe, timely, and temperature-controlled transportation of patient samples from collection points to diagnostic laboratories. This critical pre-analytical process plays a key role in ensuring diagnostic accuracy and reliability.

By addressing logistics challenges in this segment, Credent enables diagnostic laboratories to scale operations without compromising quality standards.

Pan-India Network and Scale

Credent has built a robust nationwide logistics infrastructure, currently:

Present in 450+ cities

Covering 20,000+ PIN codes

Supported by a workforce of 6,500+ trained professionals

Handling over 10 lakh samples per month

Its services include intra-city and inter-city logistics, home sample collection, and end-to-end supply chain support for healthcare providers.

Operational Model and Competitive Edge

Operating at the intersection of healthcare and logistics infrastructure, Credent leverages a network-driven model combining precision logistics with healthcare domain expertise. The complexity of handling biological samples—requiring strict compliance, temperature control, and time sensitivity—creates high entry barriers and strengthens the company’s long-term positioning.

Leadership Commentary

Tarun Sharma, Managing Director of Credent Connect N Care Limited, said:

“Healthcare growth in India depends on how efficiently we can move patient samples to diagnostic services, even from remote towns. Credent is building that connectivity infrastructure, ensuring samples move faster, safer, and more reliably across the country.”

Outlook

With expanding reach, strong operational scale, and continued focus on reliability, Credent Connect N Care Limited is positioning itself as a key enabler in India’s healthcare ecosystem, supporting the growing demand for timely and accurate diagnostics.