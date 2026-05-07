Westlife Foodworld Delivers Steady Performance with Positive SSSG and Sustained Profitability

Mumbai, May 07: Westlife Foodworld Limited, the company that owns and operates McDonald’s restaurants in West and South India through its subsidiary Hardcastle Restaurants Pvt. Ltd., announced its financial results for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Despite challenges, the company delivered a disciplined performance and prioritised driving affordability through its value platform while maintaining strict execution discipline. Westlife reported revenue of ₹6.55 billion for Q4 FY26, driven by healthy guest count momentum and strong brand connect. Same Store Sales Growth (SSSG) stood at 1.5% for the quarter, with momentum building progressively through the quarter.

Demand trends remained mixed across channels, with on-premise accounting for 58% of overall sales. Dine-in and takeaway segments recorded 9% YoY growth, driven by positive footfall trends across all three months of the quarter. Off-premise sales increased 6% YoY, with the McDelivery platform witnessing strong growth as it continues to gain scale and salience emerging as a key growth driver.

Restaurant Operating Margins improved by approximately 70 bps YoY, while Operating EBITDA margin remained broadly stable YoY at 13.3%, supported by cost optimisation initiatives despite continued growth investments. Cash PAT stood at ₹487 million, accounting for 7.4% of sales for the quarter.

Operational discipline continued to anchor profitability during the quarter. While the business navigated near-term volatility in LPG and inflationary pressure across key commodities, supply chain efficiencies, proactive sourcing strategies and cost optimisation helped mitigate the impact. Prior investments in store modernisation and capability upgrades also translated into resilience in the current environment.

On the network expansion front, Westlife added 21 restaurants in Q4 FY26, taking its total footprint to 478 restaurants across 78 cities. The company remains on track to achieve its medium-term target of 580–630 restaurants by 2027, supported by strong penetration across Experience of the Future (EOTF) and McCafé formats, covering 100% of eligible restaurants.

Commenting on the performance, Amit Jatia, Chairperson of Westlife Foodworld Limited, said,

“In a quarter marked by evolving market dynamics, our performance reflects the strength of our long-term strategy and disciplined execution. Despite ongoing external pressures, our focus on value leadership, digital engagement, and operational efficiency enabled us to sustain margins while improving guest counts. We remain focused on building a seamless omni-channel ecosystem that connects with consumers across multiple touchpoints, while continuing to expand our footprint with execution rigour. With strong digital momentum and significant headroom for growth in the QSR sector, we are well-positioned to drive consistent, sustainable growth.”

The company reported approximately 3.5 million Monthly Active Users (MAUs) and ~52 million cumulative app downloads, with digital channels contributing ~76% to overall sales. This continued shift towards digital ordering is strengthening customer retention and improving demand predictability.

The company continued to strengthen consumer relevance through its value and brand initiatives, including the Everyday Value Meals at ₹99, Sipper and Tote bag merchandise-led meal offerings, and a monthly McCafe coffee subscription launched at a compelling value to build habits, drive frequency, and strengthen brand loyalty.