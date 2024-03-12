CYF4 Blockchain Has Launched Its Crowdfunding Campaign with Indiegogo

San Diego, CA, March 12, 2024 –CYF4 Blockchain is a private blockchain document management technology that uses secure cloud storage and QR-code document verification. It’s easy to use by any organization that is in need of confirming that documents exist in their original unmodified state and verify integrity of documents. The unique vote-based upload system of CYF4 makes staying secure simple and effective.

The company hopes to raise $150,000 for the future development and improvement of the CYF4 Blockchain, including marketing. The team offers unique perks for those who contribute to the project.

Contributors will receive early access to a hack-proof file validation application with iron-clad security against tampering or deletion. Contributors will receive greatly added value for what will be CYF4’s subscription price on release.

CYF4 will future-proof users against the uncertain challenges of our technological landscape. Particularly, the rapid advancement of AI and its ability to foil old methods of file security.

CYF4 is a private blockchain (or permissioned blockchain) which is different from Public blockchain, in that only authorized end-users can access the Private blockchain. In Private blockchain, nodes must be granted access to participate, view transactions, and deploy consensus protocols. Because transactions listed on a Private blockchains are private, they ensure an extra layer of confidentiality.

CYF4 Blockchain Key Advantages: Ease Of Use, QR-Code and Preview for PDF documents, Enhanced Security, Ability to Add or Delete Records: While the CYF4 Blockchain will allow end-users to add documents/records to the blockchain, it will also allow end-users to delete a document/record. Adding or deleting records in the CYF4 Blockchain is done through a voting process.