Data Patterns Operational Excellence Drives Record 31% Revenue Growth in FY 25-26

Chennai, May 14, 2026: The Board of Directors at Data Patterns (India) Limited (NSE: DATAPATTNS | BSE: 543428), a strategic Defense and Aerospace electronics systems provider catering to the defense products industry, today approved the audited financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026.

Particulars FY 25-26 FY 24-25 Q4 FY 26 Q3 FY 26 Q4 FY 25 Total Income 952.7 754.7 350.5 178.9 406.8 Revenue from Operations 924.8 708.4 344.9 173.1 396.2 Operational EBIDTA 371.0 275.0 192.8 77.6 149.5 Profit Before Tax (PBT) 363.5 295.3 188.0 75.3 153.1 Profit After Tax (PAT) 271.4 221.8 138.4 58.3 114.1 PAT Margin 29.3% 31.3% 40.1% 33.7% 28.8%

FY 2025 –2026

Total Revenue for FY 2026 increased by 26% to Rs. 953 Cr from Rs. 755 Cr in FY 2025.

Revenue from operations increased by 31% to INR 925 Cr in FY 2026 from INR 708 Cr in FY2025

EBITDA grew by 35% to INR 371 Cr in FY2026 from INR 275 Cr in FY2025

PBT for FY2026 grew by 23% to INR 364 Cr from INR 295 Cr in FY2025

Profit after Tax for FY2026 was Rs. 271 Cr from Rs. 222 Cr in FY2025, marking 22% growth.

Q4 FY 2026 in comparison to Q3

Total Revenue for Q4 FY 2026 increased by 96% to Rs. 351 Cr from Rs. 179 Cr in Q3.

Revenue from operations increased by 99% to INR 345 Cr in Q4 FY 2026 from INR 173 Cr in Q3 of FY2026

EBITDA grew by 149% to INR 193 Cr in Q4 FY2026 from INR 78 Cr in Q3 FY2026

PBT for Q4 FY2026 grew by 150% to INR 188 Cr from INR 75 Cr in Q3 FY2026

Profit after Tax for Q4 FY2026 grew by 137% to Rs. 138 Cr from Rs. 58 Cr in Q3 FY2026.

Q4 FY 2026 in comparison to Q4 FY 2025

Total Revenue for Q4 FY 2026 decreased by 14% to Rs. 351 Cr from Rs. 407 Cr in the corresponding quarter in FY 2025.

Revenue from operations decreased by 13% to INR 345 Cr in Q4 FY 2026 from INR 396 Cr in Q4 of FY2025

EBITDA for Q4 FY 2026 grew by 29% to INR 193 Cr from Rs. 150 Cr in Q4 FY2025

PBT for Q4 FY2026 grew by 23% to Rs. 188 Cr from INR 153 Cr in Q4 FY2025

Profit after Tax for Q4 FY2026 grew by 21% to Rs. 138 Cr from Rs. 114 Cr in Q4 FY2025.

The Board has recommended a final dividend of Rs. 10 per share (500% per equity share of Rs. 2 each), which is subject to approval by the shareholders in the ensuing AGM ORDER BOOK

Company has secured Rs. 1,121 Cr of orders during FY 2025-2026.

Order book as on March 31, 2026 – Rs. 926.48 Cr

Orders received during Q1 FY 2026-27 so far – Rs. 46.78 Cr

Negotiation completed & yet to receive order – Rs. 1,090.00 Cr

Including orders negotiated and converted into orders, the order book will be Rs. 2061.79 Cr

Order book as on April 01, 2025 was Rs.730 Cr

From the CMD’s Desk “FY26 has been a landmark year for Data Patterns, marked by strong execution, robust order inflows, and continued capability expansion across strategic defence programs. Our order book stands at an all-time high of ~₹2,062 crores, the highest in the Company’s history, providing strong revenue visibility. With a healthy executable pipeline across radars, electronic warfare and advanced defence electronics, we remain confident of sustaining our growth momentum going forward.”

