Data Patterns Operational Excellence Drives Record 31% Revenue Growth in FY 25-26

Chennai, May 14, 2026: The Board of Directors at Data Patterns (India) Limited (NSE: DATAPATTNS | BSE: 543428), a strategic Defense and Aerospace electronics systems provider catering to the defense products industry, today approved the audited financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026.
|Particulars
|FY 25-26
|FY 24-25
|Q4 FY 26
|Q3 FY 26
|Q4 FY 25
|Total Income
|952.7
|754.7
|350.5
|178.9
|406.8
|Revenue from Operations
|924.8
|708.4
|344.9
|173.1
|396.2
|Operational EBIDTA
|371.0
|275.0
|192.8
|77.6
|149.5
|Profit Before Tax (PBT)
|363.5
|295.3
|188.0
|75.3
|153.1
|Profit After Tax (PAT)
|271.4
|221.8
|138.4
|58.3
|114.1
|PAT Margin
|29.3%
|31.3%
|40.1%
|33.7%
|28.8%
FY 2025 –2026
- Total Revenue for FY 2026 increased by 26% to Rs. 953 Cr from Rs. 755 Cr in FY 2025.
- Revenue from operations increased by 31% to INR 925 Cr in FY 2026 from INR 708 Cr in FY2025
- EBITDA grew by 35% to INR 371 Cr in FY2026 from INR 275 Cr in FY2025
- PBT for FY2026 grew by 23% to INR 364 Cr from INR 295 Cr in FY2025
- Profit after Tax for FY2026 was Rs. 271 Cr from Rs. 222 Cr in FY2025, marking 22% growth.
Q4 FY 2026 in comparison to Q3
- Total Revenue for Q4 FY 2026 increased by 96% to Rs. 351 Cr from Rs. 179 Cr in Q3.
- Revenue from operations increased by 99% to INR 345 Cr in Q4 FY 2026 from INR 173 Cr in Q3 of FY2026
- EBITDA grew by 149% to INR 193 Cr in Q4 FY2026 from INR 78 Cr in Q3 FY2026
- PBT for Q4 FY2026 grew by 150% to INR 188 Cr from INR 75 Cr in Q3 FY2026
- Profit after Tax for Q4 FY2026 grew by 137% to Rs. 138 Cr from Rs. 58 Cr in Q3 FY2026.
Q4 FY 2026 in comparison to Q4 FY 2025
- Total Revenue for Q4 FY 2026 decreased by 14% to Rs. 351 Cr from Rs. 407 Cr in the corresponding quarter in FY 2025.
- Revenue from operations decreased by 13% to INR 345 Cr in Q4 FY 2026 from INR 396 Cr in Q4 of FY2025
- EBITDA for Q4 FY 2026 grew by 29% to INR 193 Cr from Rs. 150 Cr in Q4 FY2025
- PBT for Q4 FY2026 grew by 23% to Rs. 188 Cr from INR 153 Cr in Q4 FY2025
- Profit after Tax for Q4 FY2026 grew by 21% to Rs. 138 Cr from Rs. 114 Cr in Q4 FY2025.
The Board has recommended a final dividend of Rs. 10 per share (500% per equity share of Rs. 2 each), which is subject to approval by the shareholders in the ensuing AGM ORDER BOOK
- Company has secured Rs. 1,121 Cr of orders during FY 2025-2026.
- Order book as on March 31, 2026 – Rs. 926.48 Cr
- Orders received during Q1 FY 2026-27 so far – Rs. 46.78 Cr
- Negotiation completed & yet to receive order – Rs. 1,090.00 Cr
- Including orders negotiated and converted into orders, the order book will be Rs. 2061.79 Cr
- Order book as on April 01, 2025 was Rs.730 Cr
From the CMD’s Desk “FY26 has been a landmark year for Data Patterns, marked by strong execution, robust order inflows, and continued capability expansion across strategic defence programs. Our order book stands at an all-time high of ~₹2,062 crores, the highest in the Company’s history, providing strong revenue visibility. With a healthy executable pipeline across radars, electronic warfare and advanced defence electronics, we remain confident of sustaining our growth momentum going forward.”