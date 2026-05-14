Indian Bank Wins Golden Peacock Award for Excellence in Artificial Intelligence – 2026

Chennai, May 14, 2026: Indian Bank has been conferred with the prestigious Golden Peacock Award for Excellence in Artificial Intelligence – 2026, recognising the Bank’s leadership in leveraging AI-driven innovations to transform banking services and enhance customer experience.

The award was formally presented at the Golden Peacock Awards Presentation Ceremony on Thursday, May 14, 2026, at The Ashok Hotel, New Delhi, during IOD’s National Convention on Business Excellence & Leadership. Ms. Mini T. M, Executive Director along with Smt. Vallery Rath, Chief General Manager and Mr. Venkat Yellapantula, Chief Digital Officer received the award on behalf of the Indian Bank.

The award was adjudged by a distinguished jury of renowned judges chaired by Hon’ble Justice Uday U. Lalit, former Chief Justice of India along with other prominent leaders from the judiciary, government, and corporate sector. Indian Bank stood out as the top scorer in the Financial Sector (Banking) category of the Artificial Intelligence Award. This recognition reaffirms Indian Bank’s commitment towards innovation, customer-centric excellence, and building a future-ready banking ecosystem powered by intelligence, efficiency, and trust.