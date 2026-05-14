ITS America Conference & Expo 2026 Unveils Plenary Speaker Lineup

DETROIT, Mich. (May 14, 2026) — The ITS America Conference & Expo 2026, organized in partnership by RX Global and ITS America (ITSA), unveils its highly anticipated plenary speaker lineup. Taking place June 9-12 at Huntington Place in Detroit, Michigan, the event will feature two plenary sessions as the conference’s centerpieces, bringing together national transportation leaders to celebrate 35 years of ITS America and chart the course for the next generation of mobility.

“Each plenary session is thoughtfully designed to spark dialogue and inspire action,” said Laura Chace, President and CEO of the Intelligent Transportation Society of America. “Attendees will gain a rich perspective on the technologies that have transformed transportation over the past 35 years and the bold, forward-looking strategies needed to empower innovation and build a safer, smarter, and more connected future.”

The plenary sessions will provide critical insights from national transportation leaders on the key issues shaping the future of mobility:

Wednesday, June 10: Transforming Transportation: 35 Years of ITS – Connecting the Past and Future (8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m., Ballroom A): This milestone session marks 35 years of progress in intelligent transportation, bringing together public and private sector leaders to reflect on the industry’s evolution and spotlight the technologies driving the next chapter of safe, connected mobility. Speakers will examine how communities across the country have benefited from sustained investment in proven and emerging ITS technologies — and what it will take to scale those solutions even further.

Featured Keynote Speakers:

Sean McMaster, Administrator, FHWA, USDOT

Seval Oz, Sr. Advisor, Office of the Asst. Secretary for Research & Technology, USDOT

Session will include the following speakers:

Nathaniel Ford, CEO, Jacksonville Transportation Authority

Justine Johnson, Chief Mobility Officer, Michigan Economic Development Corporation

Peter Montgomery-Torrellas, President, Cubic Transportation Systems

Brad Wieferich, Director, Michigan Department of Transportation

Marc Williams, Executive Director, Texas Department of Transportation

Mike Witzman, Senior Director, Solutions Engineering, CISCO

Thursday, June 11: From Vision to Reality: Enabling the Next Generation of Transportation (8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m., Ballroom A): As the transportation sector faces mounting pressure to meet rising consumer expectations and secure long-term funding, this session, sponsored by Miovision, will equip attendees with actionable strategies for embracing digital transformation and building the partnerships essential to delivering tomorrow’s mobility solutions. Speakers will explore how transportation leaders can move from concept to implementation, turning bold ideas into measurable outcomes.

Session will feature the following speakers:

Laura Chace, President and CEO, ITS America

Tim Haile, Executive Director, Contra Costa Transportation Authority

Tracy Larkin-Thomason, Director, Nevada Department of Transportation

Kurtis McBride, CEO and Co-founder, Miovision

Mina Sartipi, Director, Center for Urban Informatics and Progress (CUIP), University of Tennessee at Chattanooga

Ron Thaniel, Senior Director of Policy and Regulatory Affairs, Zoox

Erik Varney, Senior Director, IoT Solutions & Ecosystem Partners, Verizon Business

“These plenary sessions sit at the center of our industry,” said Jaime McAuley, Event Vice President, ITS America Events, RX Global. “Attendees will leave Detroit with a stronger understanding of the foundations that shaped the sector, along with the practical tools and connections needed to drive the next generation of transportation innovation.”

The ITS America Conference & Expo 2026, themed “Empowering Innovation,” is a premier event for decision-makers and innovators advancing mobility solutions. This year’s conference will bring together hundreds of speakers and over 170 exhibitors sharing the latest transportation innovations, giving attendees the opportunity to engage with industry leaders, explore cutting-edge technologies, and experience the future of intelligent transportation firsthand in Detroit, Michigan.

For more information or to register, please visit ITSAmericaEvents.com.