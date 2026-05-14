Cellecor Reports INR 1,292 Cr Revenue and 28% Profit Growth in FY25-26, Driven by Retail Expansion and Product Diversification

New Delhi, May 14, 2026: Cellecor Gadgets Limited, one of India’s fastest-growing consumer electronics and smart appliances brands, today announced strong financial results for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, driven by rising consumer demand, category expansion, retail growth, and a strengthening nationwide presence.

The company recorded:

Net Sales of ₹1,292 crore, reflecting a 26% YoY increase compared to ₹1,026 crore in FY24–25

PAT of ₹39.61 crore, registering a 28% YoY growth compared to ₹30.9 crore in the previous financial year

EBITDA of ₹71.54 crore, up 32% YoY from ₹54.29 crore in FY24–25

The strong performance reflects Cellecor’ s continued momentum across consumer electronics, smart gadgets, home appliances, and kitchen appliances categories, supported by product innovation, expanding retail reach, and growing adoption across Tier II and Tier III markets.

Business Highlights – FY25–26

Continued expansion across smart appliances, smart TVs, audio devices, wearables, and kitchen appliances categories

Expanded strategic retail partnerships with leading organised retail chains including Poorvika Mobiles, Sangeetha Mobiles, LOT Mobiles, Big C Mobiles, among others

Expanded exclusive retail footprint to 8 brand stores across key markets

Accelerated digital commerce and quick-commerce expansion across platforms including Amazon, Flipkart, Zepto, Blinkit, and ONDC

Strengthened supply chain and operational infrastructure

Continued focus on Make in India-aligned manufacturing partnerships

Ravi Agarwal, Co-Founder & Managing Director, Cellecor Gadgets Limited, said, “Our performance in FY25–26 reflects the growing trust consumers place in the Cellecor brand and the strength of our diversified product ecosystem. Our focus remains on making smart technology and appliances more accessible and affordable for Indian consumers. With stronger retail expansion, product innovation, operational improvements, and deeper market penetration, we believe Cellecor is well-positioned for sustained long-term growth.”

Cellecor enters FY26–27 with a strong growth outlook backed by an expanding product portfolio, deeper retail penetration, and a growing digital commerce presence across India. During FY25–26, the company strengthened its nationwide footprint with 1,800+ distributors, 100,000+ retail touchpoints, and 2,000+ service centres, alongside the launch of its Jio-powered QLED Smart TV range.