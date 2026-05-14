Flatworld Solutions Launches’AiME – AI for My Excellence’: An AI Education Initiative for the Staff and their Families

Bengaluru,14th May 2026: Flatworld Solutions (FWS), a global leader in IT, BPO, and AI services, announced the launch ofAiME – AI for My Excellence, an AI education initiative for the families of its security and housekeeping staff. The inaugural session was held at the company’s Kothanur office in Bengaluru, bringing together employees and their children for a shared learning experience.

Led by the CEO and HR leadership, AiME is designed as a long-term programme that introduces AI awareness to employee families in an accessible, inclusive, and age-appropriate way. The initiative reflects FWS’s interest in ensuring that its staff and their children have early exposure to AI – understanding what it is, why it matters, and how it will shape the world around them.

The session was designed to be open and interactive – a space where both the staff and their families could ask questions, explore ideas, and begin their learning journey together. The focus was on building curiosity and comfort rather than technical depth, setting the foundation for future sessions that will progressively grow in scope.

Speaking on the initiative, Jacob William, CEO, Flatworld Solutions, said,“AI is already shaping the world our children will grow up in. With AiME, we wanted to make sure that the families of our staff have the opportunity to understand it early and learn about it together. When parents and children explore something new side by side, it builds confidence that goes well beyond the classroom. We see AiME as a long-term commitment and look forward to watching it grow.”

Future sessions under AiME are planned to build on the foundations laid at the inaugural session, gradually introducing deeper concepts while keeping learning engaging and relevant for both children and their parents.