Delhi Meets Copenhagen: India–Denmark Arbitration Corridor Opens A New Arbitration Hub

DIA, IDBC and Trust Legal sign landmark MoU to create a structured dispute resolution ecosystem for Indo-Nordic Region

NEW DELHI / COPENHAGEN; The India–Denmark Arbitration Corridor was formally launched at the Embassy of India, Copenhagen, through the signing of a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding among the Danish Institute of Arbitration (DIA), the Indo Danish Business Council (IDBC), and Trust Legal, Advocates & Consultants. The Corridor establishes a credible, neutral legal framework connecting Indian and European businesses through an institutionally grounded dispute resolution ecosystem.

With bilateral trade at USD 6.1 billion and growing, India warmly invites Danish businesses to resolve disputes through this dedicated Arbitration Corridor, a neutral, swift alternative to costly litigation, built exclusively for Indo-Danish commerce.

The launch is timed with exceptional significance, days ahead of Prime Minister Modi’s five-nation Europe tour and the 3rd India Nordic Summit in Oslo. With the India-EU Free Trade Agreement concluded in January 2026 creating a free trade zone of two billion people, and India-Nordic bilateral trade already at USD 19 billion, the Corridor provides the legal infrastructure this scale of commerce demands.

The occasion was graced by H.E. Manish Prabhat, Ambassador of India to Denmark, reflecting India’s diplomatic endorsement of the partnership; H.E. Freddy Svane, Retired Ambassador of Denmark to India and IDBC Chair, whose sustained personal commitment to the India-Denmark relationship laid much of the groundwork for this initiative; and Dr. Lalit Bhasin, President, Society of Indian Law Firms (SILF) and IDBC Chair, whose long advocacy for institutional arbitration in India lent the launch both gravitas and vision. Håkun Djurhuus, Chairman of DIA, Dr. Sasmit Patra, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), and senior representatives of DIA and partner law firms further distinguished the event.

“It is not only a vision; it is an opportunity for both nations.”

— H.E. Manish Prabhat, Ambassador of India to Denmark

“This mou is not only a piece of paper its an expressway, it proves and improves ties with India.”

—H.E. Freddy Svane, Retired Ambassador of Denmark to India and IDBC Chair

“When disputes find fair resolution, trade flourishes. This Corridor brings Copenhagen and Delhi closer than ever, because with USD 19 billion in India- Nordic trade, a solid dispute resolution mechanism is no longer a luxury; it is a necessity.”

— Dr. Lalit Bhasin, President SILF, IDBC Chair

“This corridor reflects years of quiet work by many committed individuals and institutions. We are privileged to have served as the Indian legal anchor of this initiative and are deeply grateful to H.E. Freddy Svane, H.E. Manish Prabhat, Dr. Lalit Bhasin, and all our partners whose belief made this a reality.”

— Mr. Sudhir Mishra, Managing Partner & Founder, Trust Legal

Under the MoU, the parties will jointly develop model arbitration clauses and ADR policies for Indo-Danish transactions, conduct capacity-building programmes and arbitrator training, and publish research and guidelines for startups, SMEs, and cross-border investors. The architecture of global arbitration is being rewired India and Denmark are holding the tools.