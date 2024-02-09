Desert Blossoms: Explore the Floral Marvel of Miracle Garden Dubai

Pic Credit: VIATOR

Feb 9: Dubai is known for its skyscrapers, shopping malls, and luxury hotels, but did you know that it also hosts one of the largest and most spectacular flower gardens in the world? The Dubai Miracle Garden is a stunning attraction that showcases more than 150 million blooming flowers of different shapes, colors, and sizes. It is a true oasis in the desert that will amaze you with its beauty and creativity.

The Dubai Miracle Garden was launched in 2013 as a unique initiative to promote tourism and environmental awareness in the region. The garden covers an area of 72,000 square meters and features more than 120 varieties of flowers, including petunias, geraniums, marigolds, and roses. The flowers are arranged in elaborate designs and structures, such as hearts, stars, pyramids, domes, and even a replica of the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building. The garden also boasts several Guinness World Records, such as the largest floral installation, the largest flower wall, and the largest indoor butterfly garden.

The Dubai Miracle Garden is open from November to May every year, as the summer months are too hot for the flowers to survive. The garden is constantly changing and evolving, with new themes and displays added every season. Some of the highlights of the current season include a floral castle, a floral clock, a floral tunnel, and a floral airplane. The garden also offers various entertainment options for visitors, such as live shows, musical fountains, food stalls, and souvenir shops.

A unique and unforgettable experience in Dubai, you should visit the Dubai Miracle Garden. It is a place where you can enjoy nature’s beauty and marvel at human ingenuity. It is a place where the desert blossoms into a floral paradise.