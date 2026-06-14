Uber Celebrates Egypt’s Opening Match with a Special 90% Ride Discount for Fans

Cairo, Egypt — June 14, 2026 — Football has always held a special place in the hearts of Egyptians. From packed cafés and family gatherings to friends coming together to cheer for the national team, match days create moments that unite millions across the country.

As Egypt prepares to face Belgium in its opening match on 15 June, Uber is launching a special limited-time promotion, making it easier for riders to get together and enjoy the game with those who matter most.

Beginning two hours before kick-off, riders can enjoy 90% off their ride fare, up to EGP 90, for a limited two-hour window. The offer is inspired by the 90 minutes that bring Egyptians together, whether they are heading to a local café, gathering with friends and family, or joining supporters to cheer on the national team.

As communities across Egypt prepare to rally behind the team, Uber is marking the occasion by giving back to riders and helping them be part of the match-day atmosphere.

The promotion will be available exclusively during the two hours leading up to the match and can be redeemed directly through the Uber app.