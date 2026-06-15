Chef Parakh Verma Wins ‘The Most Promising Chef of the Year’ at National Prestige Awards 2.0

New Delhi: Chef Parakh Verma has been awarded the prestigious title of “The Most Promising Chef of the Year” at the National Prestige Awards 2.0, held at the renowned Radisson Blu Hotel, Dwarka, New Delhi. The award recognizes his outstanding contribution to the culinary industry, commitment to excellence, and growing influence in India’s hospitality sector.

The grand event brought together distinguished professionals, entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and achievers from across the country to celebrate excellence and innovation in their respective fields. The award was presented by Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel, who attended the ceremony as the chief guest.

Chef Parakh Verma was recognized for his passion for culinary innovation, dedication to quality, and ability to create exceptional dining experiences that resonate with guests. His achievement reflects the growing impact of young culinary professionals who are helping redefine India’s evolving food and hospitality landscape.

Expressing his gratitude, Chef Parakh Verma said, “Receiving the title of ‘The Most Promising Chef of the Year’ is a tremendous honor. This recognition inspires me to continue pushing culinary boundaries, learning every day, and contributing to the growth of the hospitality industry. I am thankful to my mentors, colleagues, and everyone who has supported me throughout my journey.”

The National Prestige Awards 2.0 celebrates individuals and organizations that have demonstrated excellence, leadership, and innovation across various sectors. The event at Radisson Blu Dwarka served as a platform to recognize professionals whose achievements continue to inspire others and contribute to industry growth.

Industry observers noted that Chef Verma’s recognition highlights the increasing importance of culinary talent in shaping guest experiences and elevating standards within the hospitality sector. His dedication to creativity, consistency, and professional excellence has positioned him among the emerging leaders of India’s culinary community.

As the hospitality industry continues to evolve, Chef Parakh Verma’s achievement serves as an inspiration for aspiring chefs and hospitality professionals seeking to make their mark through innovation, hard work, and a commitment to excellence.