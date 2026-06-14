SIP Abacus Achievers Summit held

Photo: SIP Abacus felicitated its 120 meritorious alumni (past students) for their excellence in academics

Hyderabad, June 14, 2026: SIP Abacus Achievers Summit was held in the city on Sunday at TGSRTC Kalabhavan, Bagh Lingampally, to celebrate the academic achievements of 120 SIP Abacus alumni who secured over 90 percent marks in SSC and Intermediate examinations.



Ms. Uma Swaminathan, National Manager, SIP Abacus, Chennai, inaugurated the summit as the Chief Guest in the presence of Mr. Bharath, State Head, SIP Abacus Telangana, parents, students and faculty members.



The students honoured included several Grand Master Module finishers who had undergone advanced Mental Math and Abacus training during their formative years.



Many of the students who were felicitated spoke on the occasion and attributed part of their academic success to the concentration, memory, confidence and learning skills they developed through Mental Math and Abacus training.

Photo: Ms Uma Swaminathan seen at the inauguration of SIP Abacus Excellence Summit 2026 at TGRTC Kalyana Mangalam, Baghlingampally



What makes their achievements noteworthy is that they overcame the fear of mathematics at a young age and developed exceptional concentration, memory, visualization skills, learning agility and self-confidence through systematic brain training.



Several of these students are popularly referred to as “human calculators” because of their ability to perform complex mental calculations with remarkable speed and accuracy. Demonstrating their skills at the summit, students solved challenging arithmetic problems mentally without the use of calculators, paper or electronic devices.



Many of them showcased their ability to perform mental calculations while simultaneously engaging in activities such as sports, dance and martial arts, demonstrating high levels of concentration, focus and multitasking ability.



Addressing the gathering, Ms. Uma Swaminathan said that Mental Math develops sharper minds, is emerging as a new Mind Sport for future-ready children. In the coming decade, Mental Maths with cognitive development, confidence, communication, and future-ready skills will have the greatest growth potential.



She said that parents and educators today are increasingly asking important questions: Can concentration be trained? Can confidence be taught? Can Mental Math improve academic performance? Can Mind Sports serve as a healthy alternative to excessive screen time? Can early brain training help create future-ready children?



“With growing concern over children’s increasing dependence on digital screens, many parents are turning to Mental Math and Mind Sports as constructive activities that develop cognitive skills, problem-solving abilities, memory, concentration and intellectual potential,” she said.



According to her, educationists across the world are increasingly recognising Mind Sports as an effective way to nurture skills that are often not explicitly taught in traditional classrooms.



“Just as athletics trains the body, Mental Math trains the brain,” she remarked.



Ms. Uma also shared that more than 100 SIP alumni have secured admissions (competing with ten lakh who wrote the exam) into various IITs across the country this year alone demonstrating the long-term impact of cognitive skill development and disciplined learning habits.



The summit featured live demonstrations of Mental Arithmetic by eight exceptionally talented current students and alumni, who amazed the audience with their speed, accuracy and ability to perform complex calculations entirely in their minds.



SIP Abacus is one of India’s leading children’s skill development organisations and a six-time Limca Book of Records holder. Over the past two decades, it has trained more than one million children across the country through its programmes aimed at developing concentration, memory, visualization, analytical thinking and learning agility.