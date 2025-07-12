DFW Land Acquires 90 Acres for Luxury Home Development Northeast of Celina

CELINA, Texas, July 12, 2025 –– Davidson Bogel Real Estate (“DB2RE”) is pleased to announce the acquisition of 90 acres in Celina’s extraterritorial jurisdiction. DFW Land purchased the tract and intends to develop a high-end subdivision less than a mile from Celina High School.

The property is located at the northwest corner of Custer Road and E Legacy Drive. The land was owned by the family of John McStay, who utilized the property as a family ranch. David Davidson Jr., Edward Bogel, and Brad Chilcoat with Davidson Bogel Real Estate brokered the sale.

“It was a pleasure working with the Davidson Bogel team and the McStay family throughout this transaction,” said Vijay Borra, President of DFW Land. “We are excited to contribute a high-quality development to the rapidly growing Celina community.”