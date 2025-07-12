FRMO Corp. Announces New Board Chairman

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., July 12, 2025 — The FRMO Corp. (the “Company” or “FRMO”) (OTC Pink: FRMO) Board of Directors (“Board”) today accepted the resignation of Murray Stahl as Chairman of the Board, a position he has held since the Company’s inception in 2001. Mr. Stahl will continue to serve as Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

In connection with Mr. Stahl’s resignation, Peter Doyle was appointed as the Chairman of the Board and Rimmy Malhotra as Vice Chairman and Lead Independent director. With Mr. Stahl’s resignation, the size of the board is now set to 8.