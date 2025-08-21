DoDM 2025: Advancing Viksit Bharat 2047 through Development Management

New Delhi, August 21, 2025: The Indian School of Development Management (ISDM) hosted the third edition of Dialogues on Development Management (DoDM) 2025 today at Dr Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi. As India’s foremost conference on reimagining how we build and lead social purpose organisations, DoDM 2025 brought together over 80 speakers, 24 partners, and 20 sessions across four immersive tracks: the art and science of decision-making, strengthening the core for social change, financing the future for social change, and delivering social impact at scale. The event focused on the role of Social Purpose Organisations (SPOs) in the journey towards Viksit Bharat.

DoDM 2025 convened distinguished leaders, including Mirai Chatterjee, Director of SEWA; Ashish Dhawan, Founder-CEO, The Convergence Foundation; Amarjeet Sinha, Retd. IAS and Senior Fellow at the Centre for Social and Economic Progress; Amit Chandra, Co-Founder of A.T.E. Chandra Foundation; and Sonia Singh, Founder-CEO, SSA India. Alongside these eminent voices, the conference brought together a diverse group of dignitaries from nonprofits, CSR teams, government agencies, funding organisations, social sector professionals, and emerging leaders sharing practical insights, fresh perspectives, and critical opportunities to strengthen leadership and amplify impact across the development ecosystem.

Mr. Ashish Dhawan, Founder-CEO of The Convergence Foundation, said, “A $10 trillion-plus economy is more than scale– it’s about building bold, resilient infrastructure underpinned by steady investments in human capital and innovation. At DoDM 2025, our focus is on exploring scalable financial models that blend private‑sector rigour with social purpose, which have the power to unlock the full potential of India’s demographic dividend while honouring our environmental commitments. India’s march toward being a top‑three global economy depends on financing that is sustainable, inclusive and visionary.” Reflecting on the event, Mr. Ravi Sreedharan, Founder and Director, ISDM, said, “India stands at a critical juncture in its growth journey. To achieve the vision of a developed nation by 2047, our GDP must consistently accelerate from the current 6.5% levels to around 8%. But this cannot be growth for growth’s sake– it has to be underpinned by equal access to development capital, enabling innovation, entrepreneurship, and opportunities that uplift every segment of society. The future of Viksit Bharat depends on not just economic growth, but also making sure the gains reach every section of society, bridging urban-rural divides, and ensuring universal healthcare access for all Indians.” Mr. Amit Chandra, Co-Founder of A.T.E. Chandra Foundation, emphasised, “As India pursues universal literacy, healthcare access, and net-zero carbon emissions by 2070, development management can help us combine innovation with ethical stewardship. Addressing rising inequalities requires adaptive strategies that synergise collaboration, capacity building, and catalytic change, with compassion at the core of it.”

DoDM 2025 provided a dynamic platform to reimagine development through management, emphasising equity, resilience, and community-driven solutions that balance rapid urbanisation with environmental stewardship for future generations. The event’s insightful discourse and engaging discussions explored data-driven decisions, redefined professionalism, resilient financing, and scalable impact in depth. This created invaluable opportunities to advance governance reforms and strengthen multi-sector partnerships focused on tackling unemployment, poverty alleviation, and improving educational access and quality, towards inclusive progress for all. Through these efforts, DoDM 2025 equipped social purpose organisations to effectively lead, sustain, and scale transformative impact within India’s rapidly evolving development landscape.