11 Years of Excellence: Maxvita Foods South India’s Silent Growth Powerhouse

Mysore, Karnataka: Maxvita Foods Pvt. Ltd., a fast-growing and trusted name in India’s ready-to-eat snack industry, proudly celebrates 11 years of excellence in redefining snacking for the Indian consumer. Founded in 2011 and operational since 2013, the company has grown into a formidable regional player with three state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities across South India.

Maxvita’s wide-ranging portfolio is a celebration of India’s diverse taste preferences. The brand’s potato chips, from the timeless Classic Salted to the fiery Chilli Chutney and smoky Barbeque Max, are known for their perfect seasoning and delightful crunch. Complementing this are their baked corn snacks such as Masala Puff Corn, Super Rings, and cheesy, melt-in-the-mouth Cheese Balls, along with namkeen, fryums, rusks, and indulgent Choco Cookies, making Maxvita a one-stop brand for every snacking occasion.

Available across modern trade outlets and traditional kirana stores, Maxvita products combine authentic Indian flavours with world-class food safety standards. With SAP ERP systems and BIZOM-powered sales automation, the company ensures streamlined operations, real-time insights, and end-to-end traceability, a testament to its tech-forward growth strategy.

“Our journey has been built on resilience, innovation, and an unwavering commitment to quality,” said Mr. Jijy Mathew, co-founder of Maxvita Foods. “Even during the challenging pandemic years, we not only sustained operations but achieved growth when the industry at large was struggling. This year, we are on track to cross ₹50 crore in annual sales, driven by our expanding product portfolio and strong distribution network.”

Maxvita’s ingredients are carefully sourced from renowned global vendors to ensure consistent quality across every batch. In 2023, the company was recognized as one of the ‘Top 10 Food Processing Companies in India’ by Industry Outlook, reinforcing its reputation as a reliable and innovative player in the sector.