Dramatic Twist Ahead: Kevina Tak or Kisha Arora May Join ’10:29 Ki Aakhari Dastak’ as Dayaan’s Child

Exciting news for fans of Star Bharat’s show “10:29 Ki Aakhari Dastak”! Kevina Tak and Kisha Arora are rumoured to be in talks to play the role of the dayaan’s child in the show. This character is expected to bring a unique twist to the storyline, adding depth and intrigue. With both actresses known for their talent, their involvement could elevate the show’s drama and emotional intensity.

Kevina and Kisha have made a name for themselves in the industry, showcasing their skills in various roles. If either of them joins the cast, fans can look forward to a captivating performance that explores the complexities of being a dayaan’s child. The character may face challenges that highlight themes of identity and the struggle between good and evil.

While nothing is confirmed yet, the possibility of Kevina or Kisha taking on this role has already sparked excitement among viewers. Their potential collaboration promises to bring fresh energy to “10:29 Ki Aakhari Dastak,” and fans are eagerly awaiting official announcements to see how this speculation unfolds.

Stay tuned to Star Bharat’s “10:29 Ki Aakhari Dastak” for more updates as we await official confirmation on this casting news!