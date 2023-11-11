Dubai Business Forumattracts 2,000participants from 49 countriesfortwo days of dynamicdiscussions and impactful dealmaking

India: Dubai Chambers has successfully concluded the inaugural edition of Dubai Business Forum under the theme ‘Shifting Economic Power: Dubai and the Future of Global Trade.’ Hosted under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the transformative global event took place from1-2 November at Madinat Jumeirah.

Over two exciting days of discussions and deal making, the forum attracted more than 2,000 global changemakers, business leaders, industry experts, investors, and economists from 49 countries. A total of24 high-level plenary sessions and talks featuring 32 distinguished speakers were held as part of the event. The sessions delved into the roles of globalization and digital transformation in connecting economies and shaping the future of global trade, as well as the impact of emerging market son the shifting economic landscape and the importance of driving FDI in priority sectors.

Bringing together key public and private sector stakeholders from across the globe, the forum created a platform for global corporations and fast-growth businesses to forge partnerships, cultivate international networks, and unlock new opportunities. The networking and thought leadership sessions at the forum enabled participants to explore strategic economic partnerships, opening new horizons for business, trade, and investments.

Reflecting on the forum’s resounding success, His Excellency Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers said: “The impact of the Dubai Business Forum speaks volumes about theemirate’ sstrategic position in an increasingly interconnected world. By hosting such a wide cross-section of speakers from all over the world with expertise in diverse strategic fields, the forum offered unique insights into Dubai’s rowing role in shaping international trade and the global economic landscape. In addition to serving as a valuable platform for knowledge sharing, the forum also proved highly rewarding for those seeking networking and partnership opportunities.”

His Excellency added: “The Dubai Business Forum has created a seismic shift in the global business landscape. With the presence of international business leaders and significant economic players, the forum has played an instrumental role in advancing the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33)and shaping the emirate’s future as a dynamic hub at the epicentre of the global marketplace. The event reflected the emirate’s continuing success in attracting foreign direct investment and supporting business expansion, further reinforcing Dubai’s position as a leading capital of the global economy.”

Anchored on four key pillars, the forum’s thoughtful agenda addressed Globalization, Foreign Direct Investment, Digital Transformation, and Emerging Markets. Key plenary sessions highlighted Dubai’s strategic position as an international hub connecting economies and the crucial roles of SMEs and trading blocs in accelerating global economic development. The discussions also examined the importance of advanced technologies in transforming business and the future of the workforce, as well as driving global growth.

Another key component of the Dubai Business Forum was The Future Theatre, which hosted TED-style talk keynote sessions examining a thoughtful mix of eight thematic pillars. The platform took a deep dive into the future of industries, trade hubs, investments, economies, IoT, robotics, AI, and cities. Hosted in a more intimate setting, the insightful experiential sessions tackled future trends that are poised to catalyze growth across economies, industries, businesses, and societies.

More than 550 business meetings were scheduled through the forum’s app, and the event also saw over 20 deals signed as part of The Deals Hub, a dedicated platform for global business leaders and investors to forge and announce major business initiatives, partnerships, investments, and commercial alliances.

Notable deals involving Dubai Chambers included the establishment of a new China Innovation Centre and an MoU for the launch of an ‘Innovation Corridor’ with the Hamburg Chamber of Commerce, as well as an agreement with PT Bank Syariah Indonesia – the largest Sharia bank in Indonesia – toenhancethe sharing of banking and finance intelligence.

Additionally, the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ) announced the launch of a VC fund worth AED 500 million to finance technology startups and contribute to achieving the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 by promoting the growth of SMEs in various emerging sectors.

Previously known as the Global Business Forum (GBF), the Dubai Business Forum supports the D33 agenda’s drive to double the size of Dubai’s economy over the coming decade and consolidate the emirate’s position among the top three global cities worldwide. The forum successfully boosted engagement with key international stakeholders to accelerate the growth of trade and investments. The event iscloselyaligned with Dubai Chambers’ strategic objectives of attracting international business and investments to the emirate, supporting the global expansion of Dubai-based companies in targeted markets, and further enhancing Dubai’s favourable business environment.